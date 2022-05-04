Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Rivian To Open Electric Vehicle Factory in Georgia After Winning $1.5 Billion in Tax Incentives

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Rivian R1T Electric Truck charging at home stock photo
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock.com

Electric vehicle maker Rivian will get $1.5 billion in tax incentives to build a new assembly plant in Georgia in what has been described as the biggest incentive package in the state’s history.

Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Learn: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

The tax incentives, unveiled on May 2, will be provided by both state and local authorities. The $5 billion factory was originally announced in December 2021. It will employ about 7,500 workers and sit on nearly 2,000 acres east of Atlanta. Once the plant is up and running, it will be capable of producing up to 400,000 vehicles a year, making it the single largest economic development project in state history.

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

Employees at the plant will earn an average annual salary of $56,000 by the end of 2028, TechCrunch reported, with Rivian committing to maintain the jobs through 2047. The company also must make repayments to the state and joint development authority (JDA) in any year in which it is 80% below its job commitment.

The incentives package includes a combination of tax credits and other subsidies, including state and local incentives totaling $1.28 billion and another $198 million worth of site and road improvements. The state and the JDA are contributing the 1,978 acres of land for the project, which is worth an estimated $83 million. State and local governments also will spend more than $100 million on various other projects and services.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2022, with production starting in 2024.

POLL: What Do You Think of Elon Musk Buying Twitter?
Compare: The 6 Most Affordable Electric Vehicles

The news comes during an otherwise difficult period for Rivian, which has seen its stock price sag by around two-thirds in 2022 amid supply-chain and manufacturing problems. The company has scaled back its production schedule, with plans to make only 25,000 vehicles this year, The Verge reported, citing Rivian’s latest earnings report.

Meanwhile, not everyone is happy about the tax incentives being dangled in front of Rivian, or the potential impact the factory’s development will have on local communities and ecosystems. Some opponents have held rallies to protest the project, while certain lawmakers have criticized the incentives package.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

See Today's Best Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.