Who Does Google Give Political Donations To?

400tmax / Getty Images

California-based Alphabet and its employees, owners and affiliates — including Big Hen Group I, Deepmind Technologies, Google Australia, Google Cloud, Google Inc., Google Nest and Google Ventures — have offered up $7.9 million in political donations so far this year for the 2022 election cycle, according to OpenSecrets.

See: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Zelle Facebook Marketplace Scam: How To Recognize and Avoid This Scam

This places Alphabet in 41st place out of 27,872 spots in terms of largest donors.

Corporations (and their employees, owners and affiliates) have been playing an enormous role in elections, especially since Jan. 21, 2010, when the Supreme Court overruled the prohibition on corporate independent expenditures in the case Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (FEC). Since, corporations can contribute unlimited amounts to campaign spending, according to The Campaign Legal Center (CLC).

“The Court assumed that unlimited corporate campaign spending would pose no threat of corruption or the appearance of corruption because it would be ‘independent,'” the CLC detailed on its website, adding that, “It has become clear in the years since that voters are not getting enough information about the true sources of campaign spending and this supposedly independent spending in support of candidates or their campaigns is often intentionally coordinated.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The bulk of Alphabet-affiliated contributions to congressional and federal candidates went to Democrats, at around 80% of the total amount of contributed dollars, per OpenSecrets.

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?

More: Can I Draw Social Security at 62 and Still Work Full Time?

As the November midterm elections approach, it may be worthwhile to look at who Alphabet and its affiliates have donated to.

Alphabet-affiliated Political Donations (Over $100,000) in 2022

DNC Services Corp.: $2,151,889.

Senate Majority PAC: $260,145.

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock: $230,139.

Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee: $217,321.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer: $178,773.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee: $171,642.

California Democratic candidate Ro Khanna: $119,011.

California Democratic candidate Zoe Lofgren: $100,450.

More From GOBankingRates