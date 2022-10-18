Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Who Does Google Give Political Donations To?

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Seattle, USA - Aug 19, 2019: The new Google building in the south lake union area at twilight.
400tmax / Getty Images

California-based Alphabet and its employees, owners and affiliates — including Big Hen Group I, Deepmind Technologies, Google Australia, Google Cloud, Google Inc., Google Nest and Google Ventures — have offered up $7.9 million in political donations so far this year for the 2022 election cycle, according to OpenSecrets.

This places Alphabet in 41st place out of 27,872 spots in terms of largest donors.

Corporations (and their employees, owners and affiliates) have been playing an enormous role in elections, especially since Jan. 21, 2010, when the Supreme Court overruled the prohibition on corporate independent expenditures in the case Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (FEC). Since, corporations can contribute unlimited amounts to campaign spending, according to The Campaign Legal Center (CLC).

“The Court assumed that unlimited corporate campaign spending would pose no threat of corruption or the appearance of corruption because it would be ‘independent,'” the CLC detailed on its website, adding that, “It has become clear in the years since that voters are not getting enough information about the true sources of campaign spending and this supposedly independent spending in support of candidates or their campaigns is often intentionally coordinated.”

The bulk of Alphabet-affiliated contributions to congressional and federal candidates went to Democrats, at around 80% of the total amount of contributed dollars, per OpenSecrets.

As the November midterm elections approach, it may be worthwhile to look at who Alphabet and its affiliates have donated to.

Alphabet-affiliated Political Donations (Over $100,000) in 2022

  • DNC Services Corp.: $2,151,889.      
  • Senate Majority PAC: $260,145.         
  • Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock: $230,139.
  • Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee: $217,321.
  • Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer: $178,773.
  • Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee: $171,642.
  • California Democratic candidate Ro Khanna: $119,011.
  • California Democratic candidate Zoe Lofgren: $100,450.

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.
