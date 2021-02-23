House to Pass Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Package This Week

Yesterday, President Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package passed the House Budget Committee, so it will be voted on by the full House of Representatives in the next few days, Bloomberg reports. From there, it will go to the Senate, where at least a few of the provisions are likely to be cut.

The issues are related to the size of the package, according to CNBC. And, there are signs that the economy is improving without this stimulus. Many senators are concerned that two provisions in particular, the $15 minimum wage and expanded paid sick leave, could halt the recovery.

The Senate parliamentarian has the role of determining whether the bill can pass the Senate through the reconciliation process or if the budget will need to go to a full vote, according to Bloomberg. If a full vote is needed, then the minimum wage increase will probably have to be removed for later consideration in order to pass the rest of the bill.

Once the budget has passed both houses of Congress, it will be signed into law and stimulus payments can be made. It seems unlikely that there will be the same last-minute demands from the president that delayed the December stimulus.

