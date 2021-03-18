Advertiser Disclosure
Economy / Money

Interest Rates to Remain Near Zero for Years — What Should You Do About It?

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

March 18, 2021
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kiichiro Sato/AP/Shutterstock (10268072n)Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a conference involving its review of its interest-rate policy strategy and communications, in ChicagoFederal Reserve Powell, Chicago, USA - 04 Jun 2019.
Kiichiro Sato/AP / Shutterstock.com

In spite of fears that the Federal Reserve would increase interest rates amidst economic recovery and widespread vaccine distribution, Chairman Jerome Powell announced in a statement Wednesday that it will continue to hold the key interest rate near zero until 2023. The Fed concluded its two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting yesterday.

See: Fed Meeting — Rates to Be Unchanged Until 2023
Find: Goldman Sachs Economy Prediction (It Could Grow 8%)

The Fed noted in a statement following this week’s meeting that it plans to keep interest rates near zero until inflation has risen above 2% “for some time” as it awaits the economy’s return to full employment. The Fed predicts unemployment will fall from 6.2% to 4.5% by the end of 2021, and it expects inflation to hit 2.1%, just a hair over the target, by 2023, USA Today reported.

In his news conference Wednesday, as reported by USA Today, Powell reiterated that he isn’t troubled by rising treasury yields. The Fed will continue its bond-buying stimulus for the time being, perhaps eventually moving to purchasing bonds with longer maturities or just buying enough to keep the yields from rising above a specific target.

Make Your Money Work for You
Sponsors of

See: Economy Explained — Understanding Interest Rates, How They Affect You and the US Market
Find: Fed Chair Powell Testifies Before Congress — ‘Economy Will Depend on the Course of the Virus’

Wall Street responded favorably to the news, with the Dow closing at 33,015 yesterday and the S&P 500 up 32 points to 3,974.

For average Americans, interest rates near zero mean you’ll continue to find good deals on mortgage loans, although the seller’s market continues to drive up home prices. Realtor.com’s market data from March 6 showed median listing prices up 14.3% year over year, marking the 30th consecutive week of double-digit growth.

It can also be a good time to take out a home equity loan to pay off higher interest debt. And stocks remain a solid investment, as blue-chip, S&P 500 stocks and ETFs are likely to outpace inflation.

More from GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Interest Rates to Remain Near Zero for Years — What Should You Do About It?
Close popup livericher_png

We're here to help you Live Richer.

Sign up to receive our daily weekday newsletter with the latest finance and lifestyle content.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.