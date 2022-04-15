Stimulus Update: 2.1 Million Texas Schoolchildren Qualify for Fourth Round of Pandemic EBT Food Benefits

On Apr. 12, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fourth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.

The P-EBT benefits are for Texas families with children in kindergarten through grade 12 through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) who temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-related absences, virtual attendance or closures.

“Thank you to HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to secure these food benefits for Texas families,” said Abbott. “The P-EBT program has strengthened our efforts over the past two years to ensure families and children across the state have access to nutritious meals.”

The HHSC will provide more than $626 million in benefits to 2.1 million eligible children in Texas for the 2021-2022 school year. So far, approximately $6.13 billion in P-EBT food benefits has been delivered to Texas families.

According to the Office of the Texas Governor, P-EBT is based on the number of days a student did not receive in-person instruction due to COVID-19 illness. For each eligible day, families will receive $7.10.

Families who receive SNAP or have received P-EBT in the past will receive benefits on their Lone Star Card or P-EBT Card. For families who don’t receive SNAP or have never received P-EBT, a notice with a claim code will be mailed asking for additional information. Benefits for eligible children can be claimed within 90 days by calling the P-EBT Call Center or visiting YourTexasBenefits.com.

Some families may receive P-EBT benefits the week of Apr. 18, while others may receive their benefits beginning in July. This is based on when schools provide information to the HHSC.

