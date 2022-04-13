GO in the Know: Social Security Updates & Top Financial News for April 13

The Big Lead: Social Security

Spiraling inflation could kick the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security to 9% or more in 2023 — a historically high increase that might still leave beneficiaries with less spending money, if recent precedent is any indication.

Business Spotlight: Sweatcoin

It’s rewarding to work up a sweat and get into physical shape, but it’s even more rewarding to earn crypto for it. Tech company Sweatcoin announced the launch of SWEAT, a token designed to reward its app users for being physically active by converting physical movement into crypto.

Well That’s Interesting: Potential Work Life Change

California lawmakers are considering a bill that would shorten the standard workweek to 32 hours for employers with more than 500 workers — a move that would likely thrill most employees, but is expected to get plenty of pushback from the business community.

Bonus: How To Keep Your Social Security Number Safe From Fraud

Your Social Security number (SSN) is one of the most important pieces of personal information you have, so learn some basic ways to protect it from identity theft — including NEVER using it as a password.

