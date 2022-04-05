GO in the Know: Egg Prices, COVID Funding & Top Financial News for April 5

Fun fact: Today is National Deep Dish Pizza Day. Now that you’re hungry, go grab a bite and come back to catch up on the biggest financial news stories of the day.

The Big Lead: Egg Prices Fly High

Nationwide outbreaks of avian flu are disrupting chicken flocks and causing egg prices to rise sharply. With the upcoming Easter and Passover holidays spurring seasonal demand, prices should continue to rise this month.

Business Spotlight: Hertz

Swedish electric vehicle company Polestar announced Hertz will buy 65,000 of its electric vehicles over five years, adding to its already robust fleet of EVs.

Well That’s Interesting: $10 Billion COVID Deal

The U.S. Senate reached a bipartisan deal to provide $10 billion in additional COVID-19 funding that will be used to purchase therapeutics and vaccines, and also prop up the country’s testing capacity in the event of another surge in cases.

Bonus: 8 Savings Mistakes To Avoid at All Costs

No. 1 — “The biggest savings mistake people make is failing to start saving,” said Elle Kaplan, CEO and founding partner of LexION Capital, who recommends the 50-30-20 rule.

