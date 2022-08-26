Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

GO in the Know: Social Security Increase, Our New Gen Z Page & Top Financial News for August 26

Heather Taylor

By Heather Taylor

GO in the Know 5
seb_ra / iStock.com

It’s officially the last Friday in August! That also means this is the last weekend in August. Check out today’s top financial stories before heading out, and keep cool this weekend.

The Big Lead: Social Security Increase

If you’re retired and receiving Social Security, good news — more money could be on the way! Social Security benefits could increase by as much as $159 a month, per CNBC.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: SpaceX’s Starlink Partners With T-Mobile

SpaceX founder Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert announced a joint plan — Coverage Above and Beyond — to eliminate mobile dead zones by leveraging SpaceX’s Starlink constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit and T-Mobile’s wireless network.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: IRS Will Refund $1.2B to Late Filers Who Struggled During Pandemic

In a move designed to help struggling taxpayers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRS will provide penalty relief to individuals and businesses who filed certain 2019 and 2020 returns late.

Read the full story here

Bonus: Gen Z — The Future of Finances

Explore the new GOBankingRates hub dedicated to Gen Z and their finances, covering everything from how Gen Zers invest and save for the future to the surprising salary that makes them happy.

Make Your Money Work for You

Explore it here

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

About the Author

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor is a senior finance writer for GOBankingRates. She is also the head writer and brand mascot enthusiast for PopIcon, Advertising Week’s blog dedicated to brand mascots. She has been published on HelloGiggles, Business Insider, The Story Exchange, Brit + Co, Thrive Global, and more media outlets. 

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of August 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.