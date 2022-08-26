GO in the Know: Social Security Increase, Our New Gen Z Page & Top Financial News for August 26

seb_ra / iStock.com

It’s officially the last Friday in August! That also means this is the last weekend in August. Check out today’s top financial stories before heading out, and keep cool this weekend.

The Big Lead: Social Security Increase

If you’re retired and receiving Social Security, good news — more money could be on the way! Social Security benefits could increase by as much as $159 a month, per CNBC.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: SpaceX’s Starlink Partners With T-Mobile

SpaceX founder Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert announced a joint plan — Coverage Above and Beyond — to eliminate mobile dead zones by leveraging SpaceX’s Starlink constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit and T-Mobile’s wireless network.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: IRS Will Refund $1.2B to Late Filers Who Struggled During Pandemic

In a move designed to help struggling taxpayers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRS will provide penalty relief to individuals and businesses who filed certain 2019 and 2020 returns late.

Read the full story here

Bonus: Gen Z — The Future of Finances

Explore the new GOBankingRates hub dedicated to Gen Z and their finances, covering everything from how Gen Zers invest and save for the future to the surprising salary that makes them happy.

Make Your Money Work for You

Explore it here

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article: