GO in the Know: Current Gas Prices in All 50 States & Top Financial News for June 3

Gary Dudak

Gary Dudak

We’ve made it to another Friday, folks (insert your own celebratory interjection here). Before you unwind this weekend, catch up on the top financial stories of the day. Take care out there!

The Big Lead: Gas Prices Today, Nationwide

GOBankingRates has compiled price data from AAA to see where in the U.S. gas is the priciest and where it is the cheapest for June 3, 2022.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Ford

Ford announced it will invest $3.7 billion and add 6,200 new union jobs in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri as part of the company’s efforts to produce two million electric vehicles by 2026.

Read the full story here

Well That’s Interesting: Seattle’s New Minimum Wage

After a new ruling was passed on May 31, Seattle will become the first city to set a minimum wage for app-based delivery drivers for companies like DoorDash and Grubhub.

Read the full story here

Bonus: Where To Get Free Doughnuts on National Doughnut Day

June 3 is National Doughnut Day! Donut worry if you’re not sure which doughnut chains to hit up for the best deals and freebies. Check out all the eateries where you can snag the best doughnut deals for National Doughnut Day 2022.

Read the full story here

