GO in the Know: IRS Update, Social Security Statistics & Top Financial News for June 23
The Big Lead: IRS Employees ‘Working Tirelessly’ To Process Returns
Despite “working tirelessly” to alleviate its massive backlog of income tax returns, the Internal Revenue Service’s managing of its overall backlog plight may be worse than it claims.
Social Security Spotlight: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men
The average Social Security check for women is much smaller than for men. As of May 2022, men received about $1,848 per month on average, USA Today reported. In contrast, the average monthly check for women was only $1,494 per month — a difference of about $354 per month, or $4,248 per year.
Well That’s Interesting: Biden Cancels More Student Debt
The Biden administration said it will cancel the federal student loan debts of about 200,000 borrowers who claimed to be defrauded by their schools.
