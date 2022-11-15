Social Security’s Future, Dollar Tree’s Best Stocking Stuffers & Top Financial News for Nov. 15, 2022

seb_ra / iStock.com

It’s National Clean Out Your Fridge Day, so if you’ve let those containers of leftover Chinese food sit in there a little too long … you know what to do. Meanwhile, check out today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Is Social Security Going To Run Out of Money Soon?

One of the top trending stories surrounding Social Security is whether the program will run out of money, and when. The long answer is complicated. But the short answer is that Social Security will not be running out of money anytime soon unless something unforeseen happens. However, future recipients might have to get by with lower monthly payments than current recipients. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: If Elon Musk Is the Richest Man in the World, How Can Twitter Declare Bankruptcy?

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has gone so far off the rails in such a short period of time that he might have to take the social media platform into bankruptcy only weeks after acquiring it. This might be bad news for Twitter, but the Tesla CEO and world’s richest person probably won’t feel much financial pain himself. How can that be? Read the full story here

Make Your Money Work for You

That’s Interesting: What Happens to Employees When a Company Files for Bankruptcy?

When a company files for bankruptcy, what happens to employees depends on the type of bankruptcy that was filed. While any of these instances can be devastating news for workers, there are some steps that can be taken to be better prepared. Read the full story here

Bonus: 7 Best Stocking Stuffers at Dollar Tree

‘Tis the season to give holiday gifts everyone will enjoy! Dollar Tree has stocking stuffers perfect for everyone on your wish list — and all at inexpensive prices. Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates