Retirement Amount Climbs, Amazon Adds Venmo & Top Financial News for Oct. 26, 2022

It’s National Pumpkin Day! If you haven’t picked one up yet, it’s the perfect day to do it so you can get your jack-o-lanterns out before Halloween. It’s also a great day to catch up on the top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Cozy Retirement Amount Climbs 20% to $1.25 Million

U.S. adults anticipate they will need $1.25 million to retire comfortably, according to a new study. That figure is up 20% from 2021. At the same time, Americans’ average retirement savings has dropped 11%. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Amazon & Venmo

It’s no secret that Amazon wants to make it as easy as possible for customers to order and pay for the millions of products on its site, and now the online retail giant has added another payment option: Venmo. Read the full story here

That’s Helpful: 6 Financial Scams and How You Can Avoid Them

To learn about common financial scams and expert tips for avoiding them, we consulted with Laura Harris, Certified Fraud Examiner at the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. Read the full story here

Bonus: 6 Steps To Lowering Your Interest Rates

It’s getting expensive to borrow money once again. If you’re in the market for a loan — any kind, not just a mortgage — or if you’re already struggling with high-interest payments, follow this guide to get the best rate possible. Read the full story here

