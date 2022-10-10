GO in the Know: Must-Know Social Security Facts & Top Financial News for Oct. 10, 2022

Before you dive into today’s top financial stories, please note that it’s World Mental Health Day. So, take a few moments today to think about your mental health and consider ways to improve it. You’ll be glad you did.

The Big Lead: Must-Know Social Security Facts for October

October is a big month for beneficiaries of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). The Social Security Administration announces changes each year, but the biggest one will be announced this month and go into effect in 2023. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Mint Mobile

Ryan Reynolds isn’t just a world-famous actor, he’s also the part owner of Mint Mobile, the mobile virtual network operator that touts a $15 a month cell phone plan using the T-Mobile 5G network. That’s an awfully cheap price tag for a monthly wireless bill, so one might ask, is it really all it’s cracked up to be? Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Americans Are Choosing To Be ‘Over-Employed’ Instead of Working Back-to-Back Jobs

Instead of working multiple retail or food service jobs with varying hours, or taking on a variety of freelance gigs with no specific time commitment, some savvy workers are using a tactic called “over-employment” to meet their financial needs and goals. Read the full story here

Bonus: These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights

Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it’s hard to find “cheap” flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are strategic about your booking. Read the full story here

