What Cash App Users Need To Know Following Massive Data Breach Affecting Millions

Brainsil / iStock.com

Cash App, the free finance app that lets users transfer money between friends and also provides banking and investing services, suffered a breach in December 2021 that put the data of more than 8 million users at risk.

Explore: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Find: Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App

Block, the financial services and digital payments company that owns Cash App, acknowledged the breach in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on Monday, April 4, 2022.

The SEC filing shared that a former employee accessed reports containing the full names and brokerage account numbers for U.S. customers. Some reports also contained the brokerage portfolio value, portfolio holdings and stock trading activity.

Block said it will contact 8.2 million current and former U.S. customers to notify them of the breach. The company also said the reports did not include usernames, passwords, Social Security numbers, birth dates, payment card information or bank account information.

Building Wealth

If you are a current Cash App user or have been in the past, keep an eye out for an email from Block detailing the breach and next steps for consumers, BGR.com reported. Block is currently working with a forensics firm to determine the impact of the breach and to prevent future breaches.

More From GOBankingRates