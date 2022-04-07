Advertiser Disclosure
What Cash App Users Need To Know Following Massive Data Breach Affecting Millions

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Adult woman looking for employment stock photo
Brainsil / iStock.com

Cash App, the free finance app that lets users transfer money between friends and also provides banking and investing services, suffered a breach in December 2021 that put the data of more than 8 million users at risk.

Block, the financial services and digital payments company that owns Cash App, acknowledged the breach in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on Monday, April 4, 2022.

The SEC filing shared that a former employee accessed reports containing the full names and brokerage account numbers for U.S. customers. Some reports also contained the brokerage portfolio value, portfolio holdings and stock trading activity.

Block said it will contact 8.2 million current and former U.S. customers to notify them of the breach. The company also said the reports did not include usernames, passwords, Social Security numbers, birth dates, payment card information or bank account information.

If you are a current Cash App user or have been in the past, keep an eye out for an email from Block detailing the breach and next steps for consumers, BGR.com reported. Block is currently working with a forensics firm to determine the impact of the breach and to prevent future breaches.

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

