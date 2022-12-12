10 Companies That Will Let You Work From Anywhere and Are Hiring Right Now

Remote work has become mainstream, despite the latest push for a return to office from some employers. The most flexible form of remote work — work from anywhere — has also seen an increase in interest, although job offers are not as numerous and the field is competitive.

Recent FlexJobs data found that while 54% of people consider themselves “anywhere workers,” only 5% of remote jobs are “work from anywhere” jobs.

The criteria FlexJobs uses to categorize a job as “work from anywhere” position are: zero location restrictions; doesn’t require any time in the office, and offers a full-time, part-time, or flexible schedule.

“Because work-from-anywhere positions are so coveted, it can be competitive and challenging to land one. However, as more companies embrace remote work for the long-term, the number of jobs that can be performed from anywhere may continue to grow as well, creating more opportunities for workers,” said Toni Frana, career services manager at FlexJobs and Remote.co.

Frana added that international remote work programs, which tend to admit professionals who are either employed by a company or who are self-employed, may also gain interest.

“For remote job seekers, some companies are very open about their remote work or work from anywhere policies, but if you’re not certain about the rules at a company, it’s best to inquire before going through the application process,” Frana said.

FlexJobs compiled data for August through November 2022 to produce a list of the companies posting the greatest volume of work from anywhere positions:

Protocol Labs. Clipboard Health. Omnipresent Group. Wikimedia Foundation. Cash App. Trafilea. Ripple Labs. Big Time Studios. Coalition Technologies. ConsenSys.

In terms of industries that offered the most work from anywhere opportunities during that same time frame, marketing, online content writing, accounting and finance, project management and internet and ecommerce took the lead.

Related data indicates the 10 most common job descriptions within the work from anywhere category at the same time:

Product marketing manager. Copywriter. Executive assistant. Software engineer. Social media manager. Technical writer. Backend engineer. Product designer. Account executive. Content marketing manager.

Several of these jobs offer salaries above $100,000. As CNBC reported, a job ad for a senior gameplay engineer at Steel Wool Studios, for example, lists a salary range of $125,000-$150,000, while an ad for a smart contract developer at Delphi Digital lists a minimum salary of between $120,000 and $150,000. Both of the aforementioned positions fall into the work from anywhere category — and they’re not alone.

As GOBankingRates previously reported, Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky announced in April (via Twitter) that employees will now have the possibility to “live and work anywhere.” The move came against the backdrop of a tight labor market and employers having to find creative ways to attract and retain employees.

