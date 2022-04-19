Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

Could Verizon Increasing Minimum Wage to $20 Influence Other Companies To Do the Same?

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

A Verizon Wireless store in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

In yet another move by a corporate giant to retain and attract employees amid the Great Resignation, Verizon announced on April 18 that it is raising its minimum wage for new employees to $20 an hour.

See: Minimum Wage Woes — About 32% of US Workers Earn Under $15 an Hour
Find: Minimum Wage is Going Up – Is Your State On the List?

Verizon said that the new minimum wage will apply for new customer service, retail and inside sales employees. As for existing employees on any of these teams who currently receive less than $20 an hour, wages will be raised to this new rate automatically, according to an announcement.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

“Our V Teamers give their best day in and day out to support our customers with all of their needs, which is why we want to make sure we support them as well,” Krista Bourne, chief operating officer for Verizon Consumer Group, said in the announcement. “These changes are the direct result of employee feedback and will help us remain an attractive employer in this competitive environment.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The company added that it will also be offering a sign-on bonus for retail specialist and assistant manager positions.

Explore: US Labor Costs Rise at Fastest Pace in Two Decades

“I’m confident these changes will help us attract and retain the very best talent, and allow us to continue to improve our customer experience,”  Bourne said in the announcement.

Verizon said it is specifically looking for people who are excited about 5G and its potential; are gamers who know why low lag takes you to the next level and are interested in sharing their tech knowledge with others.

CNet reported that while this represents a notable increase for Verizon, the company is only just now catching up to some of its rivals. In December, T-Mobile announced that it would be moving to a baseline minimum wage of at least $20 per hour for its full- and part-time staff. Both, however, lag behind AT&T, CNet added.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

See Today's Best Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.