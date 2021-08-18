Data Shows Many Have Returned To The Office – Except This One Group

Beginning in May of 2020, the Bureau of Labor Statistics began asking workers whether or not they are working remotely. The BLS recently released data showcasing how the trend has changed during the pandemic and showed an uneven stream of workers willing to go back to the office.

The BLS states that their questions asked whether or not people worked from home because of the pandemic and whether people were unable to work because their employers closed or lost business due to the pandemic. They were also asked whether or not they missed work and whether the pandemic prevented job-seeking activities.

Last month, 13% of those surveyed for the monthly jobs reports responded “yes” to the questions of whether or not they worked from home due to the pandemic — in May of 220, it was 35%. The percentage of people working from home is starting to drastically decrease, as pressures on employees mount for employers who are eager to get workers back into the office.

Interestingly though, one particular group has refused to follow the trend — computer and mathematical occupation workers In this group, 49% of respondents are still working remotely due to the pandemic.

“These are jobs where labor was already pretty scarce pre-pandemic,” Adam Ozimek, chief economist at tech-talent marketplace Upwork, Inc told Bloomberg. This gives this particular pool of workers an advantage, and also likely makes employers turn the other cheek more so for this sect of the labor force versus other professions. This could also mean that these jobs, which include positions like software developers, testers and designers, might be able to stay remote even after the pandemic ends.

More importantly, what the data represents is that what some might have thought of as a transitory effect of the pandemic might actually be a permanent shift in working environments. The nature of work for those in mathematical and computer-related professions might make it easier for them to work from home now, but their staunchness in sticking to their home offices could eventually translate to long-term remote work for the rest of us.

