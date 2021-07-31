Google, Netflix and More To Require Vaccines for Workers — Is Your Company on This Growing List?As the Delta variant pummels the U.S., some are taking action.
The Delta variant is spreading across the U.S., prompting several companies to change their return to office policies. And this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance, recommending that fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings, especially in areas of substantial or high transmission.
Now, an increasing number of employers are mandating vaccines in order to return to work.
And yes, these companies are allowed to do so: according to recent updated guidance by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Federal EEO laws do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19, so long as employers comply with the reasonable accommodation provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the companies taking advantage of requiring a positive vaccination status in order to return.
Last updated: July 31, 2021
Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a memo to employees earlier this week, sharing two updated company policies.
First, anyone coming to work on Google campuses will need to be vaccinated. The policy is being rolled out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months, according to the memo. Secondly, the company said it was extending its global voluntary work-from-home policy through October 18.
“We are excited that we’ve started to re-open our campuses and encourage Googlers who feel safe coming to sites that have already opened to continue doing so. At the same time, we recognize that many Googlers are seeing spikes in their communities caused by the Delta variant and are concerned about returning to the office. This extension will allow us time to ramp back into work while providing flexibility for those who need it.”
Pichai added that Google will continue watching the data carefully and let employees know at least 30 days in advance before transitioning into a full return to office plan.
“I hope these steps will give everyone greater peace of mind as offices reopen. Seeing Googlers together in the offices these past few weeks filled me with optimism, and I’m looking forward to brighter days ahead,” he said in the memo.
The Silicon Valley giant told employees Wednesday that they must get vaccinated before coming back to the office, CNN reports.
“As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at any of our U.S. campuses to be vaccinated," Lori Goler, Facebook's VP of people said in a statement to CNN. "We will have a process for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons and will be evaluating our approach in other regions as the situation evolves," she added.
Lyft
As of August 2, all employees working in Lyft's offices are required to be vaccinated, CNN Reports, citing an email Lyft CEO Logan Green sent to employees.
The email also noted that, in addition, the majority of the company's U.S. employees would now return to the office on February 2, 2022, a six-month extension from the their original return-to-office date.
Netflix
Netflix has become the first major Hollywood studio to implement a blanket policy mandating vaccinations for the casts of all of its U.S. productions, as well as those who come into contact with them on set.
Last week, the new return-to-work protocols agreed upon by the Hollywood unions and major studios gave producers “the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew in Zone A (which consists of the actors and those who come in close proximity to them) on a production-by-production basis,” according to Deadline.
Union Square Hospitality Group
Danny Meyer, founder and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group -- which includes Shake Shack -- told CNBC that the group will require indoor diners and drinkers at its restaurants to show they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate also applies to current employees and new hires.
The group’s website has a statement that reads: “To keep our community safe, from September 7, 2021 forward we are requiring all guests to show proof they are fully vaccinated. Our teams are required to be fully vaccinated as well. Please bring along either your physical COVID-19 vaccine card, your New York State Excelsior Pass, your relevant state-provided vaccine pass, or a photo of your vaccination card to share upon arrival. Thank you for your understanding as we work to provide the most comfortable and safe experience for both our guests and our teams. We look forward to seeing you soon!”
“This is the most logical thing I’ve ever seen,” Meyer said. “I’m not a scientist, but I know how to read data and what I see is that this is a crisis of people who have not been vaccinated, and I feel strong responsibility, on our part as business leaders, to take care of our team and our guests, and that’s what we’re doing,” he told CNBC.
