Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

Here’s How You Can Make Six Figures and More With Amazon Right Now

3 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Woman vlogger looking at laptop and recording video with microphone close up.
FabrikaCr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

See Our Best Picks

The average Prime member (as of 2022) spends $1,400 per year at Amazon, per The Motley Fool. Wouldn’t it be nice if Amazon started paying you, instead?

See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Find: 18 Legitimate Games & Apps That Pay Real Money in 2023

You could have your opportunity soon enough. The e-commerce giant has launched a new shopping app to go up against social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, providing a place where influencers can earn six figures a month by sharing their favorite brands.

Amazon’s new creator network, Amazon Inspire, is a mobile app which allows users to shop based on photos and videos shared by influencers. Because it’s all one integrated platform, your dream purchase is just a click away — often with free shipping if you have Amazon Prime. This provides a benefit to shoppers and influencers, alike.

Influencer Brooke JuLyn told Fortune, “Amazon is just so much easier to shop than platforms like Pinterest and Instagram.” “Everything is rolled into one where you can just shop right from it,” she explained.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Fortune reported that JuLyn earns anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000 per month between Amazon commissions, creator tools, and brand deals.

Duke McKenzie, CEO of talent management firm PRJT Z, told Fortune, “Amazon is becoming the retail version of YouTube.” Some influencers, per Fortune, make $1 million per year through their Amazon affiliate links.

How Can You Join the Amazon Influencer Program?

How can you cash in on big bucks just by sharing your favorite Amazon products? You can get started by joining the Amazon Influencer program. Applying is easy, but not everyone will be accepted. You’ll need a substantial social media following on either YouTube, Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.

If you use Facebook or Instagram as your primary platform, you’ll also need to sign up for an Amazon business account. Amazon does not specify the number of followers you’ll need to be accepted.

Sellersnap advised that you can join the program with just 1,000 followers, since engagement and account activity is more important than sheer numbers of followers. But finance guru Neal Schaffer noted on his blog that you might need as many as 20,000 followers.

Related: 5 Ways To Use AI To Generate Passive Income

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Once you’ve filled out the application and are accepted, create your Amazon Influencer storefront. You can share your storefront links across all your social media channels.

To tap into the power and immediacy of Inspire, begin creating content on the app the same way you do for your other social media accounts. Design compelling and engaging photos and videos that will resonate with your audience.

The advantage of Inspire is that people don’t have to leave the app to make the purchase — and they’re shopping with the largest, most trusted e-commerce site in the world. Whether you’re just starting your business as an influencer or seeking a new channel to connect with your audience, Amazon Inspire provides an opportunity to earn money working with a trusted brand.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

How To Make More Money: 7 Ways for 2023

Wealth

How To Make More Money: 7 Ways for 2023

June 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is the Minority Mindset? 4 Key Components of Jaspreet Singh’s Philosophy

Money

What Is the Minority Mindset? 4 Key Components of Jaspreet Singh's Philosophy

June 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Coin Flipping: 6 Valuable Dimes and How To Spot Them — Is One Worth Close to $4 Million?

Wealth

Coin Flipping: 6 Valuable Dimes and How To Spot Them -- Is One Worth Close to $4 Million?

June 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Best and Worst States To Be Poor in America

Money

Best and Worst States To Be Poor in America

June 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Did You Use Google Between 2006 and 2013? You Might Be Owed Free Money — Here’s How To Get It

Money

Did You Use Google Between 2006 and 2013? You Might Be Owed Free Money -- Here's How To Get It

June 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Ways I Use AI To Make Money in 2023

Money

5 Ways I Use AI To Make Money in 2023

June 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planner: Here Are 3 Things To Always Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

Wealth

I'm a Financial Planner: Here Are 3 Things To Always Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

June 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Never Use Autopay for These Bills, According To Financial Experts

Money

Never Use Autopay for These Bills, According To Financial Experts

June 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Make Money Online for Beginners: 10 Proven Ways

Side Gigs

How To Make Money Online for Beginners: 10 Proven Ways

June 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman Says To Avoid This ‘Costly Mistake’ When It Comes To Your Career

Money

Suze Orman Says To Avoid This 'Costly Mistake' When It Comes To Your Career

June 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Net Worth It Takes To Be Wealthy in 12 US Cities

Wealth

Here's the Average Net Worth It Takes To Be Wealthy in 12 US Cities

June 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Make Money With 3D Printing

Money

How To Make Money With 3D Printing

June 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think

Wealth

8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think

June 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Reaganomics vs. Bidenomics: Which President Had the Strongest Economy?

Money

Reaganomics vs. Bidenomics: Which President Had the Strongest Economy?

June 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Goodbye Vacation: Half of Americans Are Canceling or Postponing Summer Plans Because of Inflation

Money

Goodbye Vacation: Half of Americans Are Canceling or Postponing Summer Plans Because of Inflation

June 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is Investment Management and Do You Need It?

Money

What Is Investment Management and Do You Need It?

June 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!