10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023

hedgehog94 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans.

Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

Explore: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes into Wows

Indeed, 31% of American employees say they are concerned about their workplace potentially planning budget cuts or layoffs, according to a Dec. 14 Workforce Confidence survey by LinkedIn, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

Yet, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7% in November and has been in the 3.5% to 3.7% range since March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And for Americans 55 and older, the landscape is even more positive, as the rate is even lower, at 2.5%, AARP reported, which means employers are eager to hire, especially in certain positions.

AARP compiled a list of these roles, based on BLS data and projections for now through 2031, finding that there is “a range of professions suitable to different backgrounds and levels of experience.”

While medical professions show the most growth potential, other professions also look promising.

Here are some of these jobs, according to AARP’s findings:

1. Nurse Practitioner

Increase in jobs: 45.7%

45.7% Average hourly wage: $56.75

Make Your Money Work Better for You

2. Data Scientist

Increase in jobs: 35.8%

35.8% Average hourly wage: $52.24

3. Information Security Analyst

Increase in jobs: 34.7%

34.7% Average hourly wage: $54.46

4. Umpire, Referee or Other Sports Official

Increase in jobs: 31.7%

31.7% Average hourly wage: $24.86

5. Web Developer

Increase in jobs: 30.3%

30.3% Average hourly wage: $38.09

6. Choreographer or Dancer

Increase in jobs: 29.7% and 24.5%, respectively

29.7% and 24.5%, respectively Average hourly wage: $19.47 for both

7. Physician Assistant

Increase in jobs: 27.6%

27.6% Average hourly wage: $57.43

8. Home Health Aide

Increase in jobs: 25.4%

25.4% Average hourly wage: $14.07

9. Travel Agent

Increase in jobs: 19.7%

19.7% Average hourly wage: $22.39

Take Our Poll: Do You Think People Should Invest In Crypto?

Discover: 9 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $30 Per Hour

10. Animal Care Specialist

Increase in jobs: 19.4%

19.4% Average hourly wage: $14.19

More From GOBankingRates