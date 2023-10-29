In School But Need To Work? 12 Low-Stress Jobs for College Students

Working while in college is an excellent way to help pay for the cost of tuition and personal expenses, maintain a healthy balance in your checking account — and maybe even help you save a little nest egg before you graduate.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, many undergraduate students ages 16 to 64 are employed at the same time they are enrolled in school: about 74% of part-time students and about 40% of full-time students.

Though the idea of working online while being a student seems daunting, there are plenty of flexible or part-time gigs that pay more than the federal minimum wage that are both low-stress and manageable.

Most Important Factors to Consider When Choosing a College Job

These are the most important factors to consider when choosing the right college gig:

Time: You’ll want to be sure that any job you take while still in school is worth your while, both professionally and financially, but also doesn’t take away from your studies. Taking on part-time gigs is usually the easiest to manage along with a full course load.

Flexibility: With class schedules changing each semester and school events popping up regularly, choosing a flexible role, both in terms of required hours and days worked, is crucial.

With class schedules changing each semester and school events popping up regularly, choosing a flexible role, both in terms of required hours and days worked, is crucial. Pay: While this job might be an internship or entry-level work, you’ll want to check current job market trends to ensure you’re being paid fairly.

While this job might be an internship or entry-level work, you’ll want to check current job market trends to ensure you’re being paid fairly. Learning and development: As with any job, it’s important to ensure that your experience in the role contributes to your learning and development, both in your career and as an individual.

12 Best Jobs For College Students

Here are some of the best jobs for college students, according to Indeed — jobs which can be done either part-time or full-time:

Restaurant Host

National average salary: $11.06 per hour.

Job duties: The main function of hosts and hostesses is to greet diners at the door, lead them to their tables, provide menus, share daily specials and answer any questions they may have about the food. Additionally, managing table sections and informing servers when a new table has arrived is a crucial function of the role as well.

Camp Counselor

National average salary: $10.92 per hour.

Job duties: A camp counselor may work at a summer camp or after-school program. Their responsibilities are concerned with planning, developing and leading programs for kids. They are typically responsible for helping children learn new skills and ensuring the well-being of all children under their care.

Lifeguard

National average salary: $11.39 per hour.

Job duties: A lifeguard’s duties consist of monitoring public or private pools and the surrounding spaces. They must ensure that all visitors comply with safety rules and provide immediate care, such as rescuing a drowning swimmer or performing CPR in the event of an emergency.

Nanny/Babysitter

National average salary: $15.27 per hour.

Job duties: A nanny or babysitter provides childcare services within a client’s home. They are responsible for feeding, bathing and putting children down for naps. They might also be asked to organize activities for kids, monitor playtime and drive children to and from school or extracurricular activities.

Bookseller

National average salary: $10.04 per hour.

Job duties: Campus booksellers help students find the books they need, offer textbook advice, answer questions, take store inventory, stock bookshelves, distribute orders and arrange deliveries. They usually also act as cashiers by taking payment for purchases and issuing credits for returns. Booksellers usually work right on a college’s campus, making it easy to get to work or get to class.

Package handler

National average salary: $13.40 per hour.

Job duties: A package handler’s responsibilities include organizing all packages for delivery as well as ensuring packaged goods are successfully transferred and delivered to their correct destinations. Sometimes, they might also pick up packages and operate machinery, including forklifts and trucks.

Tutor

National average salary: $24.11 per hour.

Job duties: A tutor travels to a student’s home, school, library, or other locations to help them improve their academic performance. Tutors prepare and teach lessons, assist with homework and help students prepare for upcoming tests and exams. Sometimes, it’s possible to be a virtual tutor as well

Telemarketer

National average salary: $11.98 per hour.

Job duties: A telemarketer calls customers or receives incoming calls to solicit orders for products and services. Telemarketers read from scripts composed by marketing teams which are designed to persuade prospective customers to purchase items or sign up for services. It’s possible to find remote telemarketer jobs.

Restaurant server

National average salary: $10.17 per hour.

Job duties: Restaurant servers set dining tables, take food and drink orders, answer menu questions, provide menu suggestions, communicate orders to kitchen staff and serve them after they’re prepared. After the diners eat, the server clears used dinnerware and utensils, issues the check at the end of the meal and collects payment and tip. This is a flexible job for college students since many restaurants look for servers who can work evenings and weekends when students probably aren’t in class.

Customer service representative

National average salary: $12.68 per hour.

Job duties: A customer service representative fields and responds to customer questions and concerns via phone, email, chat, or in person. They’re generally tasked with offering both advice and guidance on products or services, managing customer records, and helping customers with transactions.

Barista

National average salary: $10.88 per hour.

Job duties: A barista works at a restaurant, cafe, or coffee shop. Responsibilities of the role include taking and preparing orders and serving beverages such as coffee, tea and hot chocolate. They also clean work and customer seating areas, sanitize utensils and equipment and manage cash registers. College campuses often have coffee shops, so it’s possible to snag a barista job right on campus.

Administrative assistant

National average salary: $14.84 per hour.

Job duties: Administrative assistants typically handle administrative tasks for more senior employees at a company or organization. Their duties usually include taking meeting minutes, organizing files and records, sending and receiving emails and distributing important memos and communications to other employees.

