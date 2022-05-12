McDonald’s Is Hosting a Drive-Up Hiring Day in SoCal — What Are the Perks of Working for the Fast Food Chain?

tofumax / iStock.com

McDonald’s aims to recruit a whole lot of workers through its Golden Arches by hosting another drive-up hiring event, this one in Southern California, where labor shortages are especially challenging.

See: How To Get Rich With a Normal Job

Find: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

The fast-food giant’s third Drive-Up Hiring Day event will be held on Tuesday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to an announcement this week on the SoCal MCD website. Interested candidates can drive up to more than 200 Southern California McDonald’s locations and get an interview on the spot, with no prior scheduling or interview request required. Applicants can either stay in their vehicles or sit in the designated interview areas.

Job seekers who are unable to visit a hiring site can text “apply” to 38000 to begin the application process via text, or visit careers.McDonalds.com to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.

McDonald’s is hosting the event with the hope of hiring thousands of Southern California workers ahead of the busy summer season, the Los Angeles Daily News reported. The company needs to fill a wide variety of full- and part-time positions, but that might be a tall order in the current labor environment.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

“There’s a labor shortage going on, and not just in the entry-level range but elsewhere as well,” economist Robert Kleinhenz told the Daily News. “We’re in a tight labor market with [the] lowest unemployment rate we’ve seen in 50 years. And when you look at the pool of people who would fill those jobs — people ages 16 to 24 — that pool is relatively small.”

McDonald’s, like most restaurant and retail chains, has had to up its perks to attract workers. One of those perks is its “Archways to Opportunity” education program, which helps employees at company-owned and franchised restaurants earn high school diplomas and work toward earning college degrees.

POLL: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

Eligible restaurant employees who combine their Archways to Opportunity tuition assistance awards with a Colorado Technical University commitment grant can now receive 100% tuition covered for their associates or bachelor’s degree at CTU.

Employee pay and benefits at McDonald’s varies by location and franchise company. The Los Angeles Daily News noted that postings for McDonald’s crew team members in California cities such as Ontario, La Verne, Buena Park and West Covina list an hourly wage of $16, while openings for closing crew team members pay $16 to $17 an hour. California’s current minimum wage is $15 an hour for large companies with more than 26 employees.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Courtesy Corporation-McDonald’s, a family business that owns and operates 64 McDonald’s franchises in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, lists a full range of employee benefits on its website. These include a “pay for performance” program that features regular employee reviews that can lead to merit raises and promotions.

Benefits for Courtesy Corporation managers might include major medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, as well as flexible spending accounts, training courses that provide college credits and a McScholars tuition matching program.

Benefits for the company’s crew members might include a McDonald’s stock purchase plan, 401(k), McScholars tuition matching program and health insurance.

More From GOBankingRates