Metaverse Careers: You Could Find Your Ideal Job in the Virtual World

Antonio_Diaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

JPMorgan, which recently became the first bank to launch a lounge in the metaverse, said in a new report that the space will likely infiltrate every job sector in some way in the coming years, with the market opportunity estimated at more than $1 trillion in yearly revenues. In turn, job opportunities in the metaverse will be boundless, the bank said.

“FUTURE WORKFORCE: more 3d designers and architects, community and DAO managers, metaverse experience experts who specialize in tokenomics and engagement, more storytellers,” Christine Moy, Global Head of Liink, Crypto & the Metaverse at Onyx by JPMorgan, the bank’s blockchain unit, tweeted.

The paper, “Opportunities in the Metaverse” argues that for the future of work in the metaverse, some key areas to consider include training new designers and developers with specialization in 3D modeling of avatars, wearables, objects, architecture and interiors.

“The job opportunities the metaverse will create are huge — some will take the form of a transition from what we have now into the new space, others will be totally new,” Igor Tasic, founder of metaverse advisory firm Meta Ventures, told GOBankingRates.

“If we think about the short-medium term and narrow it down to the ‘new’ opportunities, I’d categorize it in three major blocks — three C’s — the curators, the creators, and the connectors,” he said.

Other areas to consider, the JPMorgan paper says, are the evolution of content creators and storytellers that can span across virtual worlds, virtual goods, NFTs, token gates or the redeployment of event producers that specialize in metaverse experiences, such as concerts, parties, art showings, community meetings, sports events, sightseeing and travel.

Tasic said that all these curated experiences will require production at both the content and technology levels, and as such, designers, developers, writers that collectively can make sense of experiences will be in high demand.

“It is not about game development of movie scriptwriting, but more about sensing where specific demographics are going or demanding and building digital products that can be consumed in the digital space, such as a fitness experience, or connected to the physical world, such as a fitness community,” he said.

Another area to take into consideration, the paper adds, is the creation of community managers focused on creating robust online and offline relationship-building and interactions to strengthen platform engagement and stickiness.

The metaverse also has the potential to completely reshape the conversation around work and the ability to augment the recent boom in remote work by amplifying the connections possible between employers and employees, some experts argue.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen how messaging and video-conferencing platforms — now ubiquitous after COVID-19 — have allowed workers to connect with their colleagues, as well as with other organizations, with unprecedented ease. The metaverse goes much further in terms of bringing companies and workers together by creating virtual spaces where workers can convene and collaborate, allowing workers to feel more connected to the work they’re doing,” Budd White, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at legal-first crypto software company Tacen, told GOBankingRates.

In a similar vein, he said, it can also encourage social interaction between customers and employees. Instead of calling a help center, you might be able to go to a virtual location for the store, and interact ‘face-to-face,’ such as it is.

“This may open new job opportunities, and, most impactfully, means some ‘in-person’ jobs are no longer geographically limited,” he added.

Another potential notable development, some experts note, is that the metaverse will expand on the globalization of work trends that the internet has already started, including in fields such as sales, software development and customer service.

“And if done intelligently, more and more people stand to benefit from this arrangement.This couldn’t come at a better time, as economies that once exported manual labor will have negative impacts from robotics, they can replace some, or all of that earning capability by providing services in the virtual world,” Justin Newton, co-founder and CEO of Netki, told GOBankingRates.

