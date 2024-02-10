7 Jobs With the Highest Unemployment Rates in 2024

bymuratdeniz / iStock/Getty Images

Certain professions tend to have high unemployment rates. Technological advancements, shifts in consumer behavior, and global economic factors have all altered the employment landscape. Here are seven jobs that are susceptible to high unemployment rates, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

1. Retail Salespeople

Unemployment rate: 5%

The digital transformation has significantly impacted the retail sector, with online shopping becoming the norm for consumers. This shift has led to a decrease in demand for retail salespeople as physical stores reduce their workforce or close down altogether.

The convenience of online shopping continues to challenge the traditional retail model, leading to higher unemployment rates among retail sales staff.

2. Textile Workers

Unemployment rate: 5.4%

The textile industry has faced challenges due to automation and outsourcing production to countries with lower labor costs. These factors have led to a decline in textile manufacturing jobs in many developed countries.

Workers in this sector have experienced higher unemployment rates as companies seek to reduce costs and increase efficiency through technological advancements and global supply chain optimization.

3. Travel Agents

Unemployment rate: 6%

The advent of user-friendly travel booking websites and apps has diminished the need for traditional travel agents. Consumers now have the tools to research and book their travel arrangements directly, leading to a decrease in demand for travel agency services. This trend has contributed to an increase in unemployment rates within the profession as the role of the travel agent becomes less relevant in the digital age.

4. Construction Workers

Unemployment rate: 6.9%

The construction industry is undergoing significant changes due to technological advancements such as prefabrication, modular construction, and the use of drones and 3D printing. These innovations aim to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and minimize the time required for construction projects.

However, they also reduce the demand for traditional construction labor. As a result, construction workers, particularly those specializing in tasks that can be automated or optimized through technology, are facing higher unemployment rates. The shift toward green building and sustainable construction practices also requires new skills, further challenging workers who have not adapted to these emerging trends.

5. Print Journalists

Unemployment rate: 7.4%

The rise of digital media has dramatically affected the print journalism industry. With an increasing number of readers turning to online platforms for news and information, print publications have seen a decline in circulation and advertising revenue. This has resulted in job cuts and a higher unemployment rate among print journalists as media organizations focus more on digital content production.

6. Librarians

Unemployment rate: 8.4%

While the role of librarians is evolving with the digital age, the demand for traditional librarian positions has decreased. The availability of digital resources and online databases has changed how people access information, leading to a reduced need for librarians in physical libraries. This transition has contributed to higher unemployment rates among librarians as institutions adapt to changes in information access and management.

7. Motion Picture and Recording Industry Workers

Unemployment rate: 10.2%

Digital advancements have impacted the motion picture and recording industries, changing how content is produced, distributed, and consumed. With the rise of streaming services, there has been a shift away from traditional film and music production methods toward digital platforms. This transition has affected a wide range of professionals in the industry, from those involved in physical media production and distribution to workers in movie theaters and recording studios.

The ease of access to digital recording technologies and the ability to distribute content online have also democratized content creation, leading to increased competition and, consequently, higher unemployment rates among traditional industry workers. As the industry continues to evolve, professionals in these fields may need to adapt by developing new skills or exploring opportunities in digital media production and distribution.

Bottom Line

The job market in 2024 reflects the impact of technological advancements and changing consumer behaviors across various industries. The professions listed above have faced significant challenges, leading to higher unemployment rates. As the world continues to change, workers in these fields may need to adapt by acquiring new skills or transitioning to different sectors to secure employment.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

