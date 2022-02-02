Technology Dominates 50 Best Jobs for 2022, According to New Analysis

CasarsaGuru / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Anyone searching for a new and better job in 2022 can do themselves a big favor by polishing up their tech skills. Careers related to technology dominate the rankings of best jobs in the United States, according to a new survey by Glassdoor.

See: How Workers Should Prepare for the Job Market in 2022

Find: Renewed Focus on Employee Retention Needed as 4.3 Million Americans Quit Jobs in December

Eight of the 10 top jobs in Glassdoor’s 50 Best Jobs in America report, released Tuesday, Feb. 1, are related to technology. Enterprise architect ranked first based on its balance of salary, job openings and job satisfaction. Other tech jobs in the top 10 were full stack engineer (#2), data scientist (#3), DevOps engineer (#4), machine learning engineer (#6), data engineer (#7), software engineer (#8), and Java developer (#9).

The other two jobs in the top 10 were strategy manager, which ranked No. 5; and product manager, which ranked No. 10. Tech jobs also made up a good portion of the overall list.

“Nearly half of the Best Jobs are those in fast-growing technology roles, showcasing the high demand for technical skills and talent in the tech industry and beyond,” Richard Johnson, Glassdoor associate economist, said in a statement. “These popular tech jobs will need to leverage both hard and soft skills to help businesses across industries navigate an increasingly digital world.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

See: 6 Major Companies That Offer Pawternity Leave for Pet Parents

Find: 12 High-Paying Jobs at Apple, Facebook and Google That Don’t Require a College Degree

Another key trend has been the rise of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. An analysis of employee reviews posted on Glassdoor’s job-search site found that the term “hybrid” rose by 626% over the last year. Jobs offering the most access to work-from-home options are database architect (#47), Salesforce developer (#18) and solutions engineer (#45).

COVID-19 had at least one more major impact on the job market: Psychiatrist (#22) and Psychologist (#34) both made the Best Jobs list for the first time as the pandemic disrupted the workplace, leading many workers to experience burnout.

Meanwhile, the combination of a recovering economy and a labor shortage led to soaring job openings and record levels of worker turnover in 2021, Glassdoor said, which in turn “shifted the balance of power to the worker.”

See: Labor Shortage Forecast — 3 Main Factors That Could Delay Recovery for Years

Find: Google, AARP Partnership Aims To Help Older Workers Gain More Digital Skills

Following are the top 10 among Glassdoor’s top 50 jobs:

Make Your Money Work Better for You

1. Enterprise Architect

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 14,021

Median Base Salary: $144,997

2. Full Stack Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 11,252

Median Base Salary: $101,794

3. Data Scientist

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 10,071

Median Base Salary: $120,000

See: The Pros and Cons of Continuing To Work Remotely Post-Pandemic

Find: 45 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement

4. DevOps Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 8,548

Median Base Salary: $120,095

5. Strategy Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 6,977

Median Base Salary: $140,000

6. Machine Learning Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 6,801

Median Base Salary: $130,489

See: What You Should Consider When Job-Hopping in 2022 To Increase Your Pay

Find: Want To Work From Home? These Are the Hottest Remote Jobs Right Now

7. Data Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 11,821

Median Base Salary: $113,960

8. Software Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 64,155

Median Base Salary: $116,638

See: Work in Tech? You May Need To Move Away From New York and San Francisco for a Raise

Find: Why Technical School Might Be the Best Education Move for Your Financial Future

9. Java Developer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 10,201

Median Base Salary: $107,099

10. Product Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 17,725

Median Base Salary: $125,317

Glassdoor determined the top jobs by weighing three factors equally: earning potential (median annual base salary), overall job satisfaction rating and the number of job openings on Glassdoor. For a job title to be considered, it must have received at least 100 salary reports on Glassdoor and at least 100 job satisfaction ratings shared by U.S.-based employees from Dec. 12, 2020 to Dec. 12, 2021. It must also have had at least 2,000 job openings as of Dec. 12, 2021.

More From GOBankingRates