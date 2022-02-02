Technology Dominates 50 Best Jobs for 2022, According to New Analysis
Anyone searching for a new and better job in 2022 can do themselves a big favor by polishing up their tech skills. Careers related to technology dominate the rankings of best jobs in the United States, according to a new survey by Glassdoor.
See: How Workers Should Prepare for the Job Market in 2022
Find: Renewed Focus on Employee Retention Needed as 4.3 Million Americans Quit Jobs in December
Eight of the 10 top jobs in Glassdoor’s 50 Best Jobs in America report, released Tuesday, Feb. 1, are related to technology. Enterprise architect ranked first based on its balance of salary, job openings and job satisfaction. Other tech jobs in the top 10 were full stack engineer (#2), data scientist (#3), DevOps engineer (#4), machine learning engineer (#6), data engineer (#7), software engineer (#8), and Java developer (#9).
The other two jobs in the top 10 were strategy manager, which ranked No. 5; and product manager, which ranked No. 10. Tech jobs also made up a good portion of the overall list.
“Nearly half of the Best Jobs are those in fast-growing technology roles, showcasing the high demand for technical skills and talent in the tech industry and beyond,” Richard Johnson, Glassdoor associate economist, said in a statement. “These popular tech jobs will need to leverage both hard and soft skills to help businesses across industries navigate an increasingly digital world.”
See: 6 Major Companies That Offer Pawternity Leave for Pet Parents
Find: 12 High-Paying Jobs at Apple, Facebook and Google That Don’t Require a College Degree
Another key trend has been the rise of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. An analysis of employee reviews posted on Glassdoor’s job-search site found that the term “hybrid” rose by 626% over the last year. Jobs offering the most access to work-from-home options are database architect (#47), Salesforce developer (#18) and solutions engineer (#45).
COVID-19 had at least one more major impact on the job market: Psychiatrist (#22) and Psychologist (#34) both made the Best Jobs list for the first time as the pandemic disrupted the workplace, leading many workers to experience burnout.
Meanwhile, the combination of a recovering economy and a labor shortage led to soaring job openings and record levels of worker turnover in 2021, Glassdoor said, which in turn “shifted the balance of power to the worker.”
See: Labor Shortage Forecast — 3 Main Factors That Could Delay Recovery for Years
Find: Google, AARP Partnership Aims To Help Older Workers Gain More Digital Skills
Following are the top 10 among Glassdoor’s top 50 jobs:
1. Enterprise Architect
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
- Number of Job Openings: 14,021
- Median Base Salary: $144,997
2. Full Stack Engineer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3
- Number of Job Openings: 11,252
- Median Base Salary: $101,794
3. Data Scientist
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
- Number of Job Openings: 10,071
- Median Base Salary: $120,000
See: The Pros and Cons of Continuing To Work Remotely Post-Pandemic
Find: 45 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement
4. DevOps Engineer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
- Number of Job Openings: 8,548
- Median Base Salary: $120,095
5. Strategy Manager
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
- Number of Job Openings: 6,977
- Median Base Salary: $140,000
6. Machine Learning Engineer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3
- Number of Job Openings: 6,801
- Median Base Salary: $130,489
See: What You Should Consider When Job-Hopping in 2022 To Increase Your Pay
Find: Want To Work From Home? These Are the Hottest Remote Jobs Right Now
7. Data Engineer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 11,821
- Median Base Salary: $113,960
8. Software Engineer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 64,155
- Median Base Salary: $116,638
See: Work in Tech? You May Need To Move Away From New York and San Francisco for a Raise
Find: Why Technical School Might Be the Best Education Move for Your Financial Future
Top Offers from our Best Banks of 2022
Check out the best accounts to help you save money and reach your financial goals!
9. Java Developer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
- Number of Job Openings: 10,201
- Median Base Salary: $107,099
10. Product Manager
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 17,725
- Median Base Salary: $125,317
Glassdoor determined the top jobs by weighing three factors equally: earning potential (median annual base salary), overall job satisfaction rating and the number of job openings on Glassdoor. For a job title to be considered, it must have received at least 100 salary reports on Glassdoor and at least 100 job satisfaction ratings shared by U.S.-based employees from Dec. 12, 2020 to Dec. 12, 2021. It must also have had at least 2,000 job openings as of Dec. 12, 2021.
More From GOBankingRates
- GOBankingRates’ Best Banks of 2022: Live Richer by Banking Better
- Gen Z and Millennials Favor National and Online Banks, Survey Shows — What Does That Mean for the Future of Credit Unions?
- In the Market for a New Home? Do These 4 Things to Prepare
- 35 Useless Expenses You Need To Slash From Your Budget Now