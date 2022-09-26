These Companies Are Hiring Seasonal Workers For the Holidays

With 89 days to go until Christmas, stores of all sizes are ramping up for the holidays by announcing their seasonal employee hiring plans.

Walmart, as always, was one of the first out of the gates, but its seasonal hiring announcement this year fell way short of public expectations. According to a Sept. 21 press release, the retail giant will be hiring approximately 40,000 seasonal workers, including store associates, truck drivers and customer care representatives. Per Barron’s, this figure is down from the 150,000 Walmart hired last year.

Some other huge companies haven’t made announcements yet, despite their forthcoming hiring intentions. Amazon — the world’s largest online retailer and marketplace — hires seasonal support, warehouse and delivery workers every year, so it might be a good idea to periodically check its website if that is a company that appeals to you.

Here are some companies that have announced large-scale hiring for the upcoming holiday season.

1-800-Flowers.com

We don’t normally associate Christmastime with flowers but it is a popular time to give and receive them. Aside from Christmas red and white roses and poinsettias, flower retailers do a brisk business in Christmas trees and wreaths. 1-800-Flowers will be hiring 8,000 seasonal and year-round employees — mostly in Illinois, Ohio and Oregon.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Although down 1,000 hires from last year, Dick’s Sporting Goods will be hiring 9,000 seasonal employees for the 2022 holiday season, according to MarketWatch. Competitive pay and an associate discount of 25% off are up for grabs at America’s biggest sporting goods store.

Kohl’s

Detroit’s ABC affiliate WXYZ reported that Kohl’s hasn’t made an official announcement yet, but the company will be hiring near the same amount as it did last year (about 90,000 associates). Seasonal hiring events will take place between Oct. 21 and Oct. 23 for full- and part-time positions. Additionally, the company is planning on giving out hiring bonuses of between $100-$400 this year.

Macy’s

According to Business Insider, Macy’s has revealed that it will be employing 41,000 new full- and part-time seasonal workers for the upcoming holiday season. New workers will be placed at Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores and can expect wages of $17-$20 per hour. Prospective employees can apply on the company’s career site and in person at individual stores.

Michaels

The arts and crafts king held its annual seasonal hiring event on Sept. 17 and announced it will be looking for 15,000 seasonal employees for the forthcoming holiday season, per Fox Business. Speaking to Fox, chief operating officer Joe Venezia said the company has deliberately decreased the number of staff it is hiring this year to enable “more earning potential for those hires.”

Target

With Walmart targeting less-than-expected seasonal hires this forthcoming holiday season, Target is taking advantage by employing 100,000 seasonal workers this year. “From offering more stable and flexible schedules that help provide desired hours to investing in training opportunities, we’re giving team members the tools they need to have a successful and rewarding season,” Target stated, according to Barron’s.

UPS

Last week, UPS announced it is aiming to hire more than 100,000 employees to ramp up its operations for the holiday season, per Fox Business. This number is about the same as in 2020 and 2021. The Fortune 500 company is one of the world’s largest shipping companies. This year, it has streamlined its job application process, allowing potential employees to apply for a position in about 25 minutes.

U.S. Postal Service

In the wake of UPS announcing its winter hiring plans, the U.S. Postal Service is preparing for its heavy delivery season by hiring 28,000 employees. According to a company statement, the government corporation is adding to its vehicle fleet and will expand its inventory of processing machines in a bid to quicken the pace of letter and package delivery.

Walmart

As mentioned above, Walmart is expected to hire approximately 40,000 seasonal workers — but is giving first dibs to current workers who want extra hours. After that, “we’ll offer the opportunity for those who want to earn extra money working on a temporary basis,” per a Walmart statement. Whether you are (or become) a permanent or temporary Walmart associate, the career pathways and benefits available from the corporation are worth exploring.

