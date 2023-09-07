Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Making Money

10 Places To Donate Shoes or Sell Them for Cash

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Woman looking at high heels in a clothing store.
filadendron / Getty Images

If you’ve recently cleaned out your closet and found that you have more shoes than you need or wear, you’re not alone. Luckily, your surplus footwear can serve a higher purpose instead of just taking up space.

Whether you want to make some extra cash or help someone in need, there are various places where you can either donate or sell your gently used shoes. Here are 10 suggestions for places where you can donate your shoes or sell them for cash.

1. Goodwill

Goodwill is a popular choice for shoe and clothing donations. The stores accept gently worn items, which they either resell in their stores or use to support employment training programs. All you have to do is drop your shoes off at your local Goodwill donation center.  

2. Salvation Army

Similar to Goodwill, the Salvation Army will take your gently used shoes to resell them and use the funds to help those in need. The Salvation Army provides convenient drop-off locations and pick-up services.

3. Soles4Souls

This organization collects new and used shoes and redistributes them to people in need around the world. Soles4Souls accepts all types of shoes as long as they are new or gently used. With several drop-off locations and a mailing option, it’s a straightforward way to make a direct impact.

4. Local Shelters

Many homeless and women’s shelters are in constant need of clothing and shoes. Consider contacting your nearest shelter to see if they are accepting shoe donations.

5. eBay

If you’re looking to make some cash from your unused shoes, eBay is a great place to start. You can set your price, although bidding options allow potential buyers to negotiate. Remember to take good photos and write an honest, detailed description to attract buyers.

6. Poshmark

This online marketplace focuses on fashion and accessories, making it an ideal spot to sell designer shoes. The app takes a small commission, but it provides you with a prepaid shipping label, making the process relatively hassle-free.

7. Depop

Targeted towards a younger audience, Depop is another app where you can sell clothing and shoes. The platform is easy to use and particularly good for trendy or vintage items.

8. ThredUP

ThredUP is an online thrift store where you can sell or buy high-quality second-hand shoes. When you decide to sell, ThredUP sends you a ‘Clean Out Kit’ (essentially a bag) to fill with your items. Once they receive and evaluate the items, you’ll earn a percentage of the resale price. It’s a convenient and environmentally friendly way to ensure your shoes get a second life.

9. Local Consignment Stores

Many local areas have consignment stores that sell gently used clothes and shoes on your behalf and share a percentage of the profit with you. This is an excellent option if you have high-end shoes in great condition.

10. Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace has gained traction as a platform to sell almost anything, including shoes.  

Tips for Donating or Selling

  • Clean your shoes. No one wants dirty or smelly shoes. Take a few minutes to clean your shoes and make them look presentable.
  • Check the condition. Places like Goodwill or Salvation Army may not accept shoes that are falling apart. Ensure they are in good shape and suitable for someone else to wear.
  • Be honest. If selling online, be transparent about the condition of the shoes. Include plenty of photos and descriptions to give buyers a complete understanding of what they’re purchasing.
  • Know the policies. Each organization or platform has its own rules and guidelines. Understand the rules before you proceed with your donation or sale.
You have many options when it comes to finding a new home for your shoes. Whether you’re looking to make some quick cash or want to donate to a worthy cause, one of these places is sure to fit your needs.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

