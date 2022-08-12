Anne Heche Dies at 53: How Much Was the Actress Worth?

Anne Heche, 53, was an American actress, producer, writer and director involved in a devastating car accident on Aug. 5. It was reported by The Daily Mail on Aug. 12 that she had succumbed to her injuries, and had been taken off of life support.

She crashed her car into a home and both the vehicle and property were consumed with flames. The toxicology test revealed that she was on narcotics at the time of the accident, per TMZ, and cocaine and fentanyl had both been listed as the illicit substances found in her blood. TMZ reports that it is unclear whether the fentanyl claimed to be in her blood was illicit or administered after Heche had been admitted to hospital.

Heche was the only one injured in the accident.

While Heche enjoyed a successful acting career with more than 90 acting credits, she was also known for being a romantic partner to Ellen DeGeneres for a few years.

Her work on stage, TV and the big screen earned her an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Heche’s Career

Heche got her start in soap operas, and landed the role-playing twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in “Another World” right before she graduated from high school. The portrayal earned her a Daytime Emmy and two Soap Opera Digest Awards.

Her first prime-time TV spot was portraying a young Murphy Brown on the Candice Bergen sitcom of the same name. She told The TV Tattler that after a week on set she decided, “Hey, this is where I want to be someday.”

She starred in films “Donnie Brasco,” “Volcano,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “Six Days, Seven Nights,” “Wag the Dog,” “Psycho,” “John Q,” Return to Paradise,” “Cedar Rapids” and “Catfight.”

She worked on many TV projects including “Men in Trees,” “Ally McBeal” “Hung,” “Everwood,” “Save Me” “If These Walls Could Talk,” and “The Brave.” Her work in the TV movie “Gracie’s Choice” earned her a Primetime Emmy Nomination.

She published “Call Me Crazy: A Memoir” in 2001.

In 2020, Heche was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.”

She appeared in season 6 of “Chicago PD” for an 11-episode guest arc as Superintendent Katherine Brennan and was seen in season 2 of “All Rise” as infamous trial attorney Corrine Cuthbert.

Heche also created a podcast with Heather Duffy entitled “Better Together.” Sixty episodes are available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Early and Personal Life

Anne Celeste Heche was the fifth child born to Nancy and Donald Heche in Aurora, Ohio, on May 25, 1969. Her family moved around often and endured financial turmoil. When she was 12 years old, she began working at a dinner theater in New Jersey.

Her childhood was marred with poverty and abuse. Her father died in 1983 from HIV/AIDS and three of her siblings predeceased her.

She dated Steve Martin from Oct. 1994 to Jan. 1997. In 1997, she was introduced to Ellen DeGeneres by Vince Vaughn. The pair were together for three years.

Heche was married to Coleman “Coley” Laffoon, a cameraman, from 2002-2009, and shared a son with him.

She also shared a son with James Tupper, whom she was in a relationship with from 2008 to 2018.

