How Rich is Cameron Diaz?

Cameron Diaz, 49, is an American actress who stunned the entertainment business when she walked away from acting for eight years, but she recently announced that she will be returning to film thanks to a little nudging from her friend, Jamie Foxx.

She has confirmed that she will be co-starring in the upcoming Netflix film aptly titled “Back in Action.”

Diaz won over audiences in her debut role alongside Jim Carrey in 1994’s “The Mask.” She has gone on to star in almost 60 films thus far, including “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “There’s Something About Mary,” ” Any Given Sunday,” “Charlie’s Angels” and the Shrek films.

While actively working, Diaz was consistently one of the top-paid actresses in Hollywood and has an estimated net worth of $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her films have earned more than $7 billion globally. At the high point of her fame, she earned a base salary totalling more than $160 million over 13 years.

Diaz has been nominated for many awards — including an Academy Award, as well as a few Golden Globes. In 2009, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Early Life and Career

Cameron Michelle Diaz was born to Billie and Emilio Diaz in San Diego, California, on Aug. 30, 1972. Her father is Cuban and her parents moved to Southern California from Florida before she was born. She grew up in Long Beach, California.

She started modeling as a teen and at 16, she was represented by Elite Model Management. She worked steadily as a model for the next five years and experienced living abroad.

Without having had any previous acting experience, she got her first break when cast as the love interest in “The Mask.” The film’s success put her on the path to superstardom.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Diaz married pop punk musician Benji Madden in 2015. She was introduced to him by her friend Nicole Richie, who is married to Benji’s twin brother, Joel Madden. Diaz and Benji share a daughter.

Diaz owns many properties around the United States. She bought a home in the Hollywood Hills in 2001 for $1.34 million. Her primary residence is said to be a large gated property in Beverly Hills that they bought for $20.8 million in 2020, per Vogue.

In 2022, Diaz and Madden acquired another property in Montecito, California, for $12.67 million. According to Dirt, this home has nearly 11,000 square feet of living space and is located on nearly two acres of property. The same source reports that Diaz owns a condo in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood — one that she bought in 2013 for $9.5 million.

