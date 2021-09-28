How Rich Is JoJo Siwa as She Competes on ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

JoJo Siwa, 18, recently made history in season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars” when she was paired with Jenna Johnson to become the first single-sex pair of dancers on this ABC hit. She is known not only as a dancer, but also as a singer, actress, model, entrepreneur and YouTube influencer. In 2020, Time magazine named her one of the year’s 100 most influential people in the world.

Celebrities who appear on “Dancing with the Stars” initially receive $125,000 for signing on and going through the first round of rehearsals, with the money only going up for each week they remain in the competition, Cosmopolitan reported.

Wilson became a public figure when she appeared in “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition,” and later on “Dance Moms.” Her popularity soared when she launched her YouTube channels. The channels have more than 12 million subscribers, and some of the videos have received hundreds of millions of views. She has had two hit singles — “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store.” With all this going on for her, it is not surprising that her net worth is $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her “It’s JoJo Siwa” channel brings in $210,000 to $304,000 annually, according to Social Blade, as reported by Comparilist, and her other channel, “JoJo Siwa Vlogs,” possibly takes in much more — or much less. Estimates for that channel range from $65.9 thousand to $1.1 million per year. Siwa has received more than 3.6 billion views for her videos, according to People.

Siwa is known for her signature accessory of hair bows. It is estimated that she has sold 40 million of these cute hair bows. She has had partnerships with Claire’s and J.C. Penney. Her income from this venture remains unknown, but she could be grossing as much as $16 million per year.

Early Life and Career

Siwa, whose full name is Joelle Joanie Siwa, was born to Jessalyn and Tom Siwa on May 19, 2003. As her mom was a dance instructor, she began training at a very young age. Jazz and hip hop are her main areas of expertise. In 2013, she appeared in the second season of “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition,” where she made it through week nine.

After that, she appeared on “Dance Moms,” where she vied for a spot on Abby Miller’s dance team. She was selected as a team member in 2015.

Siwa unveiled the hit single “Boomerang” in 2016. What makes this single special is that it deals with the sensitive issue of cyber bullying. The video did extremely well, receiving over 900 million views. In 2019, Siwa went on the 52-city D.R.E.A.M. The Tour across the U.S. and Canada.

Last year, Siwa appeared as the T-Rex in season 3 of “The Masked Singer.” She also was added as a playable character in the video game “Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix.”

Personal Life and Real Estate

Siwa announced that she was in a relationship with Kylie Prew in early 2021. She has been listed on Fast Company’s Queer 50 list of the most influential LGBTQ+ people.

When Siwa was 16 years old, she purchased a 6,000-square-foot home for $3.5 million in Tarzana, Calif. She showed off her new digs on one of her YouTube channels.

Siwa and her bows can be seen on this season’s “Dancing with the Stars” as well as on her YouTube channels.

