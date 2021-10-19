How Much is Katie Couric Worth?

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Katherine “Katie” Anne Couric is one of the top personalities in the TV news industry, according to Biography. Most notably known for her 15-year-sting on NBC’s “The Today Show,” she has broken many records and held a variety of titles throughout her career.

See: How Rich Is MSNBC Host Rachel Maddow?

Find: How Much is Laura Ingraham Worth?

With a $10 million salary and a $100 million net worth, Couric is one of the highest-paid female journalists of our time, along with ABC World News’ Diane Sawyer, Fox News’ Megyn Kelly and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, according to Hello Travel and Celebrity Net Worth.

Her latest endeavor? A juicy tell-all.

Katie Couric’s recent memoir, titled “Going There,” will hit shelves on Oct. 26 and has already sparked some backlash from reviewers, including during an Oct. 19 interview with Savannah Guthrie of “The Today Show.” Guthrie called her out for media bias surrounding the censoring of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s comments about kneeling during the national anthem and her snarky behavior to other female journalists.

The 64-year-old’s controversial book reveals her career over the last 40 years in broadcast media, where she “roasts people” she has worked with over the years, according to The Daily Beast.

More From Your Money

The memoir has caused her to be labeled “a misogynistic idiot” by The New York Post, yet The Guardian called the text “hilarious and honest.”

An excerpt from the memoir, published in The New York Post, shows dissatisfaction as well. In it, she recalls how her tenure on “The Today Show” left her feeling “restless.” She shared that she “felt that the occasional ridiculousness of the show was damaging her reputation as a serious journalist.” She left the network in 2017 for an anchor position at CBS.

Media Beginnings for Couric

Born January 7, 1957, in Arlington, Virginia, Couric followed in her father John’s footsteps down a journalism path; he was a retired journalist and public relations executive.

She began her career as a desk assistant for ABC, then moved to the Washington bureau of CNN. In 1987, she worked for an NBC affiliate network before becoming a reporter at the Pentagon for the Washington bureau of NBC News.

This slowly transitioned to her becoming co-anchor of NBC’s “The Today Show,” where she was an instant hit with viewers. The show solidified itself at the top of the Nielsen Fast National ratings during this time. Couric was on the show for fourteen years.

And Couric’s anchor and hosting career took off from there. She even co-hosted the 1993 prime-time newsmagazine, “Now with Tom Brokaw and Katie Couric,” which eventually “absorbed into the program ‘Dateline’,” according to Biography.

Two months after the 9/11 terrorist attack, Katie signed “what was then the largest financial deal in television news history,” according to Celebrity Net Worth. “The Today Show” offered her a 4.5-year $60 million contract, which is a $19 million annual salary after adjusting for inflation.

After that, she left for CBS and received a $15 million a year salary, similar to CNN’s Anderson Cooper and ABC’s Barbara Walters. At the network, she has contributed to many prime-time news specials, including “60 Minutes.”

Couric became the first solo female anchor of “CBS Evening News.” The journalist, producer and author holds a dozen or so awards, including a 2016 Short Award for Best Journalist, as well as several Emmys.

In 2011, Couric signed a $40 million contract with ABC News. As part of her contract, in 2012, Couric began her own talk show titled, “Katie” which ran for two years.

More From Your Money

From ABC she went on to Yahoo! as their Global News Anchor where she stayed until 2017.

While Couric’s memoir is scandalous, we can expect to see it pull in a lot of revenue for the TV personality, after her 2011 book, “The Best Advice I Ever Got: Lessons from Extraordinary Lives,” became a New York Times best-seller.

What is She Doing Now?

In a May 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Couric revealed how she has kept busy in COVID, including creating profiles of those impacted by the pandemic alongside Time Magazine as well as revealing that her above-mentioned memoir was in the works.

Couric has been working remotely out of her $6.3 million mansion in the Hamptons, where she closely monitors her staff of 16 that work for Katie Couric Media, her multimedia news and production company, as well as Wake Up Call, her daily newsletter.

See: How Rich Is Fox News’ Sean Hannity?

Find: How Rich Is Carson Daly?

In 2017, she listed the Park Avenue apartment in the Upper East Side of Manhattan where she raised her two children for $8.25 million, which sold for $7.785 million one year later, according to Observer.

More From GOBankingRates