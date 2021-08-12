How Rich is Shailene Woodley?

American actress Shailene Woodley, best known for her role in “The Fault in Our Stars,” has a net worth of $12 million at just 29 years old, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Woodley confirmed her engagement this year to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” stating that the couple is in “no rush” to tie the knot, Fox News reported.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress has a long list of credits to her name, starting with the TV movie “Replacing Dad” in 1999, according to IMDB. She also had roles on “The O.C.,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “CSI: NY,” “Close to Home” and “An American Girl Adventure” before breaking out in a starring role in the ABC Family series, “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” for five seasons.

She also starred in the HBO series “Big Little Lies” with Hollywood powerhouses Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep. StyleCaster reported that Woodley earned nearly $1.7 million in the first season, or $242,000 per episode. Showbiz CheatSheet estimated that Woodley made $500,000 in the second season of the show.

Woodley on the Silver Screen

In 2011, Woodley starred in her first movie, “The Descendants,” alongside George Clooney, who played her father. She went on to star in the movie “Divergent,” a film adaptation of the first title in the book trilogy. She reportedly earned $250,000 to $500,000 for that role, according to TheCinemaholic. The actress went on to star in the two sequels, “Insurgent” and “Allegiant.” “Insurgent” grossed $295.2 million at the box office, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But it wasn’t Woodley’s highest grossing film. That honor goes to “The Fault in Our Stars,” the 2014 tearjerker about a 16-year-old cancer patient, which grossed $307 million worldwide.

The film, which had a production budget of just $12 million, broke records on its opening weekend, selling more advance tickets online through Fandango than any other romantic drama in the 14-year history of the online movie ticket service. According to a Fandango survey, 65% said Woodley’s role was a motivating factor in their wanting to see the movie, said The Hollywood Reporter.

Sustainability and Couch-Surfing

In spite of her net worth, Woodley doesn’t live the jet-setting lifestyle you might expect from a young star. Since 2010, she has run a not-for profit organization she co-founded with her mother. Called All It Takes, the organization educates young people on the importance of living sustainably.

As of news reports in 2019, Woodley does not own a home. She told Architectural Digest she lives “out of a suitcase.” But the activist actress expressed a desire to someday have a 100% solar home built completely from reclaimed or recycled materials.

