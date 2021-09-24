How Rich Is Tom Hardy Ahead of ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Premiere?

With the release of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” in theaters, lead actor Tom Hardy looks to increase his already hefty net worth with merchandising and royalties. Hardy has a net worth of $45 million from his roles in blockbuster films ranging from Ridley Scott’s “Black Hawk Down” to “Mad Max: Fury Road,” reported Celebrity Net Worth.

Hardy made just $7 million for his role as journalist Eddie Brock, the human that hosts symbiote Venom, in the first movie from Sony Pictures, according to TheThing. The film studio had been hesitant to invest too much in the movie, which was a follow-up to the box office and critical failure, “Spider-Man 3.” However, “Venom” made $856 million with a budget of just $100 million, so it’s safe to say Hardy’s paycheck for the sequel was quite a bit bigger.

Hardy even played a part in creating the script for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and earned a screenwriting credit for his efforts. He worked closely with screenwriter Kelly Marcel via FaceTime, brainstorming ideas for the movie. Marcel told entertainment magazine Empire, “He’s married to Venom … He’s very involved in what he thinks should happen.”

Marcel noted that Hardy has similar devotion to most of his projects. “He’s absolutely 100 percent committed to everything that he does.”

That perspective helps explain how Hardy has built such an enviable career in film, stage, and television. In 2001, he earned a supporting role in the BBC miniseries “Band of Brothers,” followed by his feature film debut in “Black Hawk Down.” The following year, he played Captain Jean-Luc Picard’s clone in “Star Trek: Nemesis,” one of many villains he has played in the past two decades.

It wasn’t until his 2010 leading role in “Inception” that Hardy’s career really took off. That movie led to his role as super-villain Bane in the Batman sequel, “The Dark Knight Rises,” which earned him $2.5 million, Showbiz CheatSheet reported, and a lengthy filmography leading to “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

Hardy has also earned nominations and awards for his work on stage in the United Kingdom, where he was born and raised.

Although his paychecks may not be as high as those of other leading men, Hardy gives back with both his time and money. He is an ambassador for the U.K.-based Prince’s Trust, a charitable organization that offers training, mentoring, business support and personal development to at-risk youth, and the Reorg Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Foundation, which partners with The Royal Marines Charity to teach Brazilian Jiu Jitsu to veterans and members of the military.

