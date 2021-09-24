Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Celebrities

How Rich Is Tom Hardy Ahead of ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Premiere?

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Mandatory Credit: Photo by James Veysey/Shutterstock (12443815d)Tom HardyVenom: Let There Be Carnage - fan event, London, UK - 14 Sep 2021.
James Veysey/Shutterstock / James Veysey/Shutterstock

With the release of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” in theaters, lead actor Tom Hardy looks to increase his already hefty net worth with merchandising and royalties. Hardy has a net worth of $45 million from his roles in blockbuster films ranging from Ridley Scott’s “Black Hawk Down” to “Mad Max: Fury Road,” reported Celebrity Net Worth.

See: Stimulus Update — States Give Out Thousands of Bonus $1,000 Checks — Will You Get One?
Find: Congress Reintroduces Bill to Keep Social Security Recipients out of Poverty

Hardy made just $7 million for his role as journalist Eddie Brock, the human that hosts symbiote Venom, in the first movie from Sony Pictures, according to TheThing. The film studio had been hesitant to invest too much in the movie, which was a follow-up to the box office and critical failure, “Spider-Man 3.” However, “Venom” made $856 million with a budget of just $100 million, so it’s safe to say Hardy’s paycheck for the sequel was quite a bit bigger.

Hardy even played a part in creating the script for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and earned a screenwriting credit for his efforts. He worked closely with screenwriter Kelly Marcel via FaceTime, brainstorming ideas for the movie. Marcel told entertainment magazine Empire, “He’s married to Venom … He’s very involved in what he thinks should happen.”

More From Your Money

Marcel noted that Hardy has similar devotion to most of his projects. “He’s absolutely 100 percent committed to everything that he does.”

See: 10 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in for 2021
Find: Social Security Benefits Might Get Cut Early — What Does It Mean for You?

That perspective helps explain how Hardy has built such an enviable career in film, stage, and television. In 2001, he earned a supporting role in the BBC miniseries “Band of Brothers,” followed by his feature film debut in “Black Hawk Down.” The following year, he played Captain Jean-Luc Picard’s clone in “Star Trek: Nemesis,” one of many villains he has played in the past two decades.

It wasn’t until his 2010 leading role in “Inception” that Hardy’s career really took off. That movie led to his role as super-villain Bane in the Batman sequel, “The Dark Knight Rises,” which earned him $2.5 million, Showbiz CheatSheet reported, and a lengthy filmography leading to “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

See: How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?
Find: Next Year’s Social Security Checks Could Get Biggest COLA Bump in 13 Years

Hardy has also earned nominations and awards for his work on stage in the United Kingdom, where he was born and raised.

More From Your Money

Although his paychecks may not be as high as those of other leading men, Hardy gives back with both his time and money. He is an ambassador for the U.K.-based Prince’s Trust, a charitable organization that offers training, mentoring, business support and personal development to at-risk youth, and the Reorg Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Foundation, which partners with The Royal Marines Charity to teach Brazilian Jiu Jitsu to veterans and members of the military.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.