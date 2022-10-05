How Much Is Don Bolduc Worth?

Don Bolduc, 60, is a retired brigadier general of the United States Army who is running as the Republican candidate (New Hampshire) in the upcoming Senate election. He is running against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat. Political critics accuse him of frequently shifting his platform position, per The New Yorker, and also of not filing requisite personal financial disclosures as of late, according to Insider.

Bolduc is a decorated combat veteran who served for 33 years in the Army Special Forces, serving 10 tours in Afghanistan. He was awarded two Purple Hearts for his service, in addition to several other medals and commendations.

In 2019, he earned about $10,000 from speaking engagements in New Hampshire. He earned $65,000 from teaching and his retirement income rests at about $115,000 per year. His investment portfolio brings his estimated net worth to as much (or more) than $1 million, per the federal government’s SEC Report.

Early Life, Personal Life, and Career

Donald Bolduc was born to Armand and Janet Bolduc on May 8, 1962, in Laconia, New Hampshire. His father was a farmer who served in the National Guard, and who later became a local politician.

At the age of 18, Bolduc became a local police officer. Soon after, he enlisted in the Army. He participated in the ROTC program at Salem State University, where he earned his degree in 1989. He then became a commissioned officer in the Army and later earned a master’s degree in security technologies from the United States Army War College.

He shares three sons with his wife of over 30 years, Sharon, and resides in Stratham, New Hampshire.

