Net Worth / Politicians

Donald Rumsfeld: The Former US Defense Secretary’s Fortune at the Time of His Passing

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

June 30, 2021
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10407642h)US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld participates in a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 11 September 2019.
MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock / MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Donald Rumsfield, former Secretary of Defense from 1975 to 1977, and again from 2001 to 2006 amid the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, died Wednesday, according to a statement from his family. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. At 88, he was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico,” said the statement, reported by multiple news outlets including CNN.

USA Today reported his cause of death as multiple myeloma, spokesperson Keith Urbahn said.

Donald Rumsfeld’s Net Worth

CelebrityNetWorth.com reports Rumsfeld’s net worth at $200 million. He served as White House Chief of Staff during the Ford Administration, and then served three stints as Secretary of Defense, including during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S. and during the War on Iraq.

Rumsfeld was both the youngest and oldest person to have served as defense secretary, but he didn’t make all his money from politics, according to USA Today. After earning a degree from Princeton University, he was an active duty U.S. Navy aviator and flight instructor from 1954 to 1957.

In 1962, he took his first post in Washington as an Illinois Congressman. Congressional salaries from 1955 to 1965 stood at $22,500 per year, with a raise to $30,000 in 1965 and another bump to $42,500 in 1969, which marked Rumsfeld’s last year in the role.

In addition to his careers as an investment banker and in politics, he has also presumably earned royalties from his autobiography, “Known and Unknown: A Memoir.”

Last updated: June 30, 2021

