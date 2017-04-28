How Obama, Biden and Other Elected Officials Have Made Millions by Being in Office

The current salary for the president of the United States is $400,000, while the vice president earns an annual salary of $230,700.

Although that’s not chump change, some of the politicians who have held these esteemed positions have been able to parlay their time in the White House into millions through book deals, paid appearances and consulting gigs.

Here’s how President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and other politicians have used their time in office to boost their net worths.