Here’s How the British Royal Family Spends Their Money

Catherine, Princess of Wales– more commonly known as Kate Middleton — is a global fashion icon. She has an enviable wardrobe that’s worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

She’s been seen in an Alexander McQueen black and green floral gown a few times. Most notably, she wore the piece to the 2017 BAFTA Awards, and the 2019 Portrait Gala. It’s no wonder she’s reworn the stunning piece, considering it cost $10,605. In 2017, she was spotted wearing a Chanel tweed dress in Paris, which is said to cost $10,891.

Harry and Meghan have some luxurious tastes as well. The Duchess of Sussex wore a $75,000 Ralph & Russo gown to pose in the couple’s engagement photos. At the wedding, Prince Harry’s custom Dege & Skinner uniform cost around $10,246. However, that hardly compares to Meghan’s Givenchy wedding dress, which cost around $265,000.

