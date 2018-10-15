How Rich is Jared Kushner?

Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

Jared Kushner, 41, is an American investor, businessperson and political advisor, who most recently served under his father-in-law, former President Donald Trump. While he was instrumental in the 2016 presidential election, a recent book alleges that many powers in the White House, including the president, were working to get him ousted from leading the re-election campaign of 2020.

The book, “Taking Back Trump’s America: Why We Lost the White House and How We’ll Win It Back,” was written by Peter Navarro, a former Trump economics advisor, and details the plan to remove Kushner from a position of influence.

Despite the controversy surround Kushner, he remains a wealthy individual and a notable public figure.

Jared Kushner’s Net Worth and Business Dealings

Jared Kushner, son of controversial real estate magnate Charles Kushner (who was convicted of several white collar crimes in 2005 and was later pardoned in 2020 by Trump, Jared’s father-in-law), also works extensively in the real estate industry. The family business, the Kushner Companies, is worth an estimated $7 billion, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Jared Kushner holds an estimated net worth of $800 million, per the same source. His recent investments in an apartment portfolio worth a reported $1.15 billion — as well as an extensive art collection focused on newer names in the scene — help contribute to this notable figure. He and his wife, Ivanka Trump, are also the reported beneficiaries of a real estate investment trust worth over $700 million as of June 2018, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Since departing the White House, Kushner founded private equity firm Affinity Partners. According to a July 1 Axios report, Affinity Partners recently announced a major investment in Oakland-based startup Mosaic Financial.

Jared Kushner’s Early Life, Personal Life, and Education

Jared Kushner was born to Seryl and Charles Kushner in Livingston, New Jersey, on Jan. 10, 1981. His parents were reportedly friends with Bill and Hillary Clinton, attending dinners for them as well as donating to their political campaigns and stated causes. Raised in a Modern Orthodox Jewish environment, Kushner would go on to graduate from the Frisch School in 1999. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree (government) in 2003, and would later earn a joint J.D.-M.B.A degree from the New York University School of Law and New York University Stern School of Business in 2007.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

During his time at Harvard, Kushner kicked off his real estate investment career, earning $20 million in profit by the time he dissolved Somerville Building Associates (a division of Kushner Companies) in 2005. He would later go on to purchase newspaper The New York Observer in 2006.

Kushner married Ivanka Trump in 2009, and they share three children together — Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore.

More From GOBankingRates