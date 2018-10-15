Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Politicians

How Rich is Jared Kushner?

Michelle Tompkins

By Michelle Tompkins

Jared Kusher, Ivanka attend cabinet meeting at the White House, Washington, USA - 09 Apr 2018
Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

Jared Kushner, 41, is an American investor, businessperson and political advisor, who most recently served under his father-in-law, former President Donald Trump. While he was instrumental in the 2016 presidential election, a recent book alleges that many powers in the White House, including the president, were working to get him ousted from leading the re-election campaign of 2020.

The book, “Taking Back Trump’s America: Why We Lost the White House and How We’ll Win It Back,” was written by Peter Navarro, a former Trump economics advisor, and details the plan to remove Kushner from a position of influence.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Despite the controversy surround Kushner, he remains a wealthy individual and a notable public figure.

Jared Kushner’s Net Worth and Business Dealings

Jared Kushner, son of controversial real estate magnate Charles Kushner (who was convicted of several white collar crimes in 2005 and was later pardoned in 2020 by Trump, Jared’s father-in-law), also works extensively in the real estate industry. The family business, the Kushner Companies, is worth an estimated $7 billion, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Jared Kushner holds an estimated net worth of $800 million, per the same source. His recent investments in an apartment portfolio worth a reported $1.15 billion — as well as an extensive art collection focused on newer names in the scene — help contribute to this notable figure. He and his wife, Ivanka Trump, are also the reported beneficiaries of a real estate investment trust worth over $700 million as of June 2018, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Since departing the White House, Kushner founded private equity firm Affinity Partners. According to a July 1 Axios report, Affinity Partners recently announced a major investment in Oakland-based startup Mosaic Financial.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

Jared Kushner’s Early Life, Personal Life, and Education

Jared Kushner was born to Seryl and Charles Kushner in Livingston, New Jersey, on Jan. 10, 1981. His parents were reportedly friends with Bill and Hillary Clinton, attending dinners for them as well as donating to their political campaigns and stated causes. Raised in a Modern Orthodox Jewish environment, Kushner would go on to graduate from the Frisch School in 1999. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree (government) in 2003, and would later earn a joint J.D.-M.B.A degree from the New York University School of Law and New York University Stern School of Business in 2007.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

During his time at Harvard, Kushner kicked off his real estate investment career, earning $20 million in profit by the time he dissolved Somerville Building Associates (a division of Kushner Companies) in 2005. He would later go on to purchase newspaper The New York Observer in 2006.

Kushner married Ivanka Trump in 2009, and they share three children together — Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work For You

About the Author

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than 15 years of experience covering traditional and new media topics. She is currently a communications strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University — her alma mater where she earned a B.A. in film studies. Michelle’s primary topics of interest are arts & entertainment (TV, humor, theater and classic films are favorites), food and lifestyle. She also covers general news, business, beauty, gift guides and medical/health-related stories. Michelle also has a passion for conducting interviews with all sorts of interesting people. When not working or watching too much TV, she is a skilled home cook specializing in Puerto Rican and Southern cuisine, loves in-home entertaining and trivia/games nights, sipping Jack Daniels on the rocks and cheering for the San Francisco Giants.

Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.