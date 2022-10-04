How Much is Rep. Jerrold Nadler Worth?

Rep. Jerry Nadler (75) is an American attorney who has served as the U.S. representative of New York for 15 congressional terms and has been the chairperson of the House Judiciary Committee for the past three years. He recently defeated another Democrat incumbent Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the primary when the congressional districts were changed.

His district comprises much of the west side of Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn, but it will change in the election. He is expected to beat Republican Michael Zumbluskas in the fall.

Nadler has not always seen eye-to-eye with other Democrats in handling former President Donald Trump‘s impeachments and has been at odds with others including Rep. Adam Schiff.

Despite his Congressional salary of at least $174,000 per year, his finances have not always been in the black. He has been reported to have less than $50,000 in assets and a state pension of about $20,000 per year, while having up to $265,000 in liabilities as of 2018, according to Open Secrets.

Nadler’s Early Life

Jerrold Lewis Nadler was born to Miriam and Emanuel “Max” Nadler in New York City on June 13, 1947. He was brought up in a Jewish household in Brooklyn. He was educated at Crown Heights Yeshiva before going into high school. He received his degree from Columbia University in 1969.

He was elected to the New York State Assembly in 1996, two years before earning his law degree from Fordham. He was first elected to Congress in 1992.

He married Josephine “Joyce” Langsdorr Miller in 1976 and they have one child together. He lives on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

