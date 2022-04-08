How Much Is Ketanji Brown Jackson Worth?

With her historic confirmation as the first Black woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court fresh in everyone’s minds, now is the perfect time to detail Ketanji Brown Jackson’s career, personal life and net worth.

Jackson was confirmed to the Supreme Court April 7 in a bipartisan 53-47 Senate vote. In total, 48 Democratic senators, 2 independent senators, and Republican Sens. Susan Collins (ME), Mitt Romney (UT) and Lisa Murkowski (AK) backed her confirmation.

The 51-year-old currently serves as a federal appeals judge on the D.C. Circuit Court and has previously served as a federal district judge, a public defender and on the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

Jackson will take the place of the second-longest serving Supreme Court justice — and someone she once clerked under — Justice Stephen Breyer, who will be retiring from the Court when its current term ends (in late June or early July). Jackson can only be sworn in as a justice after Breyer formally retires.

The Supreme Court’s next term will start with an opening conference on Sept. 28, and while a schedule has yet to be announced, Jackson will likely be presiding over major cases concerning voting rights, LGBTQ issues and more.

Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson and How Much is She Worth?

Jackson was born Ketanji Onyika Brown in Washington, D.C., in 1970 to Johnny, a lawyer, and Ellery, a school principal. Both her parents were graduates of historically Black colleges and universities.

While growing up in Miami, Florida, Jackson participated in many extracurricular activities as a high school student — and won the national oratory title at the National Catholic Forensic League Championships. She predicted in her high school yearbook that someday she would “go into law and eventually have a judicial appointment.”

Jackson studied at Harvard University and received an A.B. magna cum laude degree in Government. After taking a one-year break to work as a staff reporter and researcher at Time magazine, she returned to Harvard and graduated from its law school with a J.D. cum laude law degree in 1996.

Since graduating from university, Jackson has worked mainly in government roles. Although known primarily for her time spent as a public defender, serving on the sentencing commission, and as a jurist, Jackson has also had a few spells working in private legal practices.

In 1996, Jackson married gastrointestinal surgeon Patrick G. Jackson, and together the couple have two daughters. Dr. Jackson is a Boston Brahmin elite who is a descendant of Continental Congress delegate Jonathan Jackson. Ketanji Brown Jackson is also related to former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan through her marriage.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jackson is worth approximately $400,000, with a combined net worth (including her husband) of $1.5 million. Other sources place her assets at an estimated $2 million (Net Worth & Salary) and the broader “between $2 and $5 million” (This Nation).

In becoming a Supreme Court justice, Jackson will be due a modest bump in pay from her previous position as a federal Court of Appeals judge. Associate justices receive a yearly salary of $274,200 and the chief justice is paid $286,700 per year. Article III, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution prohibits Congress from reducing the pay for incumbent justices.

