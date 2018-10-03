How Dividends Have Helped Make Sen. Lisa Murkowski a Millionaire

In 2010, Lisa Murkowski won the first write-in campaign for the U.S. Senate since 1954.

Murkowski was initially appointed to the Senate in 2002 after her father vacated the seat to become Alaska’s governor.

The Alaska senator rents out the basement apartment of her Washington, D.C., residence.

The recent drama surrounding the Brett Kavanaugh hearings has placed a new focus on the handful of Republican senators who appear to be swing votes if and when the final vote to approve his nomination to the nation’s highest court comes to pass. And although Arizona’s Jeff Flake was getting the lion’s share of the attention for his H-hour compromise in the form of a push to secure an FBI investigation, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski remains a crucial vote for Republicans with their narrow advantage in the Senate.

Murkowski, the first Alaska-born person to serve in the U.S. Senate and only the body’s 32nd woman, has been serving the state of Alaska since 1998 and has been serving in the Senate since 2002. But, how have two decades of public service left her financial picture? Here’s a close look at the net worth of Lisa Murkowski as a potentially pivotal moment in her career fast approaches.

Lisa Murkowski Net Worth: $812,019 to $2.2 Million

Lisa Murkowski’s financial disclosure form for the 2017 calendar year revealed assets of between $915,022 and $2.2 million held by her and her husband, with $380,014 to $1,026,000 held by Murkowski, $532,005 to $1,131,001 held jointly and $3,003 to $45,000 held by husband Verne Martell.

The disclosure includes a variety of assets, but it mostly was limited to stock holdings in the form of exchange-traded funds and bank accounts. Murkowski does hold up to a quarter of a million dollars in Wells Fargo stock that paid her dividends of $5,001 to $15,000 in 2017. All told, her dividend income and interest income from her various holdings reached as much as $73,500 last year.

Both Murkowski and her husband received their annual dividend from the Alaska Permanent Fund, a payment made to every Alaska resident to reflect the revenues collected from oil companies there. Murkowski and her husband also rent out a basement apartment in their Washington, D.C., residence, earning an income between $15,001 and $50,000 a year from a property valued between $500,001 and $1 million. They also have a 15-year mortgage with Wells Fargo for between $50,001 and $100,000 at an interest rate of 3.75 percent.

For the Murkowskis, Politics Run in the Family

Murkowski’s father, Frank Murkowski, was a fixture in Alaska politics prior to his daughter’s successful career, serving as the state’s senator from 1981 to 2002 and then as its governor from 2002 to 2006. The current Sen. Murkowski was born in 1957 and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Georgetown University in 1980 and a law degree from Willamette University in 1985.

After practicing law in Anchorage, she was elected to three terms in the Alaska State House of Representatives. She was appointed to the U.S. Senate to fill the seat that her father left vacant when he entered office as the state’s governor. She was elected to a full term in 2004, but failed to defeat tea party challenger Joe Miller in the 2010 Republican Primary. Murkowski then staged the first successful write-in campaign for the U.S. Senate since noted segregationist Strom Thurmond won via write-in in 1954.

