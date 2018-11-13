How Much is Prince Charles Worth As He Becomes King of England?

As many across the world mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, her son, Prince Charles, is now expected to take his position on the throne. The queen passed away on Sept. 8 in Scotland.

Prince Charles’ Net Worth

Prince Charles Philip Arthur George was born at Buckingham Palace on Nov. 14, 1948, and is the son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Charles became heir to the throne at the age of 3, when his grandfather King George VI died and his mother ascended to the throne. As of becoming King of England, his estimated net worth has risen to $600 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Charles was invested Prince of Wales by the queen in 1969; two years later he joined the Royal Air Force to train as a jet pilot. He then began a Naval career, following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and both great-grandfathers. During his time in the Navy, he worked as a helicopter pilot.

Prince Charles’ Personal Life

In 1981, Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer. Together they had two sons: Prince William and Prince Harry. Charles and Diana separated in 1992, and officially divorced in 1996. Princess Diana was killed in a car crash almost exactly a year later.

In 2005, Charles remarried, tying the knot with Camilla Parker Bowles in a civil ceremony in Windsor.

He has five grandchildren: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — whose parents are Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge — and Archie and Lilibet, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Charles’ Charity Work

Prince Charles is just as generous as he is wealthy. He’s the patron or president of more than 400 charitable organizations focusing on a range of areas, including environmental and global sustainability, youth opportunity, education and anti-trafficking. Each year, his charities raise more than £100 million, or $138.32 million.

Last updated: Sept. 8, 2022