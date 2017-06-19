How Rich Is Sarah Huckabee Sanders as She Runs for Governor of Arkansas?

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 39, political adviser and former press secretary for President Trump, is working on a different type of campaign — her own. Last January, she announced her plan to follow in the footsteps of her father, Gov. Mike Huckabee, by entering the gubernatorial race in her home state of Arkansas.

Her work as a political strategist earned her a spot on one of Time’s “40 Under 40” in politics in 2010.

As White House press secretary, her annual salary was $179,700. Her current net worth is $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Some of her early political work involved helping her father with his campaigns. In 1992, she helped with his unsuccessful campaign for the U.S. Senate. Later, she worked on his bid and reelection campaigns for governor of Arkansas. She managed his presidential campaign in 2016 and migrated to the Trump campaign after her father withdrew. There she focused on communications for coalitions and was a regular media presence.

She previously had worked for President George W. Bush as part of the Department of Education team. Additionally, she assisted with other Republican gubernatorial and Senate campaigns.

She officially joined the Trump team in 2016 as a senior campaign advisor and served as White House principal deputy press secretary for about six months in 2017. In July of that year, she succeeded Sean Spicer to became the 29th White House press secretary. She held that position for nearly two years and left amicably in June 2019.

Early Life

Sarah Elizabeth Huckabee, the youngest of three and the only girl, was born on Aug. 13, 1982 to Mike and Janet Huckabee in Hope, Ark. She attended her father’s alma mater, Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Ark. While in college, she was active in student government, where she was student body president and participated in Republican activities. She graduated in 2004 with a B.A. in political science with a minor in mass communications.

Sanders founded Second Street Strategies in Little Rock, Ark. The company provides general consulting services for Republican campaigns

Personal Life and Real Estate

Sanders met political consultant Bryan Sanders in 2008 while working on her father’s campaign. They married in 2010. They are the parents of Scarlett, William (Huck) and George.

In 2019, Sanders and her husband purchased a $600,000 home in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Little Rock, Ark.

On Nov. 8, 2022, we will learn if Sarah Huckabee Sanders is successful in her quest to become governor of Arkansas.

Sean Dennison and Lauren Dirks contributed to the reporting for this article.

