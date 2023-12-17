Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

8 Affordable Family SUVs To Consider Buying Now

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
A happy family shakes a car salesman's hand while they stand in the car showroom.
skynesher / iStock/Getty Images

When it comes to choosing a family vehicle, SUVs often top the list due to their space, comfort, and safety. However, with so many options available, finding one that’s affordable without compromising on quality can be challenging. Here’s a rundown of some of the best budget-friendly family SUVs to consider buying right now.

1. Honda CR-V

A long-time favorite among families, the Honda CR-V strikes a perfect balance between affordability, space, and reliability. The latest models boast impressive fuel economy, a spacious interior, and a smooth ride. Its safety features, including collision warning and automated emergency braking, make it a top choice for families.

2. Toyota RAV4

Toyota’s RAV4 is another strong contender in the affordable SUV market. It offers a comfortable interior, ample cargo space, and a solid track record for reliability. The RAV4 also has a hybrid option, which is slightly more expensive but offers better fuel efficiency.

3. Mazda CX-5

If you’re looking for something a bit more stylish without breaking the bank, the Mazda CX-5 is a great option. It offers a luxurious feel with its high-quality interior and provides an enjoyable driving experience. Safety features like blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert come standard, making it a safe choice for families.

Make Your Money Work for You

4. Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson has become increasingly popular due to its affordability, modern design, and generous warranty. The interior is comfortable and well-equipped, and it provides a smooth ride. It also comes with advanced safety features, including lane-keeping assist and driver drowsiness monitoring.

5. Kia Sorento

The Kia Sorento is a budget-friendly option for those needing more space, as it offers third-row seating. It has a comfortable ride, a user-friendly infotainment system, and a suite of safety features. The Sorento is an excellent choice for larger families or those needing extra seating.

6. Ford Escape

The Ford Escape is a versatile SUV that’s affordable and offers plenty of features. It has a range of engine options, including a hybrid, and provides an engaging driving experience. The Escape also comes with numerous tech and safety features, making it a great family car.

7. Chevrolet Equinox

The Chevrolet Equinox is a compact SUV that offers a lot of value. It has a spacious and comfortable interior, good fuel efficiency, and a smooth ride. Standard safety features include a rearview camera, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking.

8. Subaru Forester

Known for its all-wheel drive and excellent safety ratings, the Subaru Forester is a top pick for families living in areas with harsh weather conditions. It offers ample space, a comfortable ride, and comes standard with a suite of safety features.

The Takeaway

When looking for an affordable family SUV, it’s important to consider not just the purchase price, but also factors like fuel efficiency, maintenance costs, and resale value. Test drive a few models, compare features, and ensure the vehicle meets your family’s needs. With the right research, you can find an SUV that’s both budget-friendly and perfect for your family’s adventures.

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

Warren Buffett Says Poor People Waste Money On These 12 Things

Savings Advice

Warren Buffett Says Poor People Waste Money On These 12 Things

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Secret Santa Ideas: 9 Best Costco Gifts for $25 to $50

Saving Money

Secret Santa Ideas: 9 Best Costco Gifts for $25 to $50

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Used Cars You Shouldn’t Buy

Saving Money

5 Used Cars You Shouldn't Buy

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Things You Must Do When Your Holiday Spending Hits $1K

Saving Money

10 Things You Must Do When Your Holiday Spending Hits $1K

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why I Stopped Shopping at Walmart

Shopping

Why I Stopped Shopping at Walmart

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

You Can Get Free Money From Your Old Electronics With Target’s Trade-In Exchange Program

Shopping

You Can Get Free Money From Your Old Electronics With Target's Trade-In Exchange Program

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Six Sam’s Club Meals That Are Cheaper Than Takeout

Saving Money

Six Sam's Club Meals That Are Cheaper Than Takeout

December 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Trackers To Help You Manage Subscriptions and Cancel Unwanted Ones

Saving Money

7 Best Trackers To Help You Manage Subscriptions and Cancel Unwanted Ones

December 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid Buying These 12 Luxury Cars

Saving Money

Avoid Buying These 12 Luxury Cars

December 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Home Improvements That Are Not Legal To Do Yourself

Saving Money

Home Improvements That Are Not Legal To Do Yourself

December 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Frugal Habits Dave Ramsey Swears By

Savings Advice

9 Frugal Habits Dave Ramsey Swears By

December 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The 9 Cheapest 5-Star Hotel Rooms in the World Start at $30 a Night

Saving Money

The 9 Cheapest 5-Star Hotel Rooms in the World Start at $30 a Night

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: 8 Money Mistakes You Can’t Afford To Make

Savings Advice

Suze Orman: 8 Money Mistakes You Can't Afford To Make

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Electric Cars to Avoid Buying

Saving Money

8 Electric Cars to Avoid Buying

December 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

“Can You Hear Me?” And 4 Other Phone Call Scams

Savings Advice

"Can You Hear Me?" And 4 Other Phone Call Scams

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 6 Minimalist Gift Ideas

Savings Advice

Rachel Cruze: 6 Minimalist Gift Ideas

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!