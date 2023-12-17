8 Affordable Family SUVs To Consider Buying Now

skynesher / iStock/Getty Images

When it comes to choosing a family vehicle, SUVs often top the list due to their space, comfort, and safety. However, with so many options available, finding one that’s affordable without compromising on quality can be challenging. Here’s a rundown of some of the best budget-friendly family SUVs to consider buying right now.

1. Honda CR-V

A long-time favorite among families, the Honda CR-V strikes a perfect balance between affordability, space, and reliability. The latest models boast impressive fuel economy, a spacious interior, and a smooth ride. Its safety features, including collision warning and automated emergency braking, make it a top choice for families.

2. Toyota RAV4

Toyota’s RAV4 is another strong contender in the affordable SUV market. It offers a comfortable interior, ample cargo space, and a solid track record for reliability. The RAV4 also has a hybrid option, which is slightly more expensive but offers better fuel efficiency.

3. Mazda CX-5

If you’re looking for something a bit more stylish without breaking the bank, the Mazda CX-5 is a great option. It offers a luxurious feel with its high-quality interior and provides an enjoyable driving experience. Safety features like blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert come standard, making it a safe choice for families.

4. Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson has become increasingly popular due to its affordability, modern design, and generous warranty. The interior is comfortable and well-equipped, and it provides a smooth ride. It also comes with advanced safety features, including lane-keeping assist and driver drowsiness monitoring.

5. Kia Sorento

The Kia Sorento is a budget-friendly option for those needing more space, as it offers third-row seating. It has a comfortable ride, a user-friendly infotainment system, and a suite of safety features. The Sorento is an excellent choice for larger families or those needing extra seating.

6. Ford Escape

The Ford Escape is a versatile SUV that’s affordable and offers plenty of features. It has a range of engine options, including a hybrid, and provides an engaging driving experience. The Escape also comes with numerous tech and safety features, making it a great family car.

7. Chevrolet Equinox

The Chevrolet Equinox is a compact SUV that offers a lot of value. It has a spacious and comfortable interior, good fuel efficiency, and a smooth ride. Standard safety features include a rearview camera, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking.

8. Subaru Forester

Known for its all-wheel drive and excellent safety ratings, the Subaru Forester is a top pick for families living in areas with harsh weather conditions. It offers ample space, a comfortable ride, and comes standard with a suite of safety features.

The Takeaway

When looking for an affordable family SUV, it’s important to consider not just the purchase price, but also factors like fuel efficiency, maintenance costs, and resale value. Test drive a few models, compare features, and ensure the vehicle meets your family’s needs. With the right research, you can find an SUV that’s both budget-friendly and perfect for your family’s adventures.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

