These Are the Cheapest New Cars You Can Buy in 2021

If you’re shopping for cars on a budget but you don’t want to buy used, there are more good options on the lowest end of the pricing spectrum today than there have ever been before. You can put 20% down on the cheapest new cars on the market for well inside of $3,000.

Using data from MotorTrend, Car and Driver, and the manufacturers themselves, GOBankingRates found the 25 cheapest new cars you can buy, ranked in order of least expensive to most.

While crossovers and SUVs are included on the list, trucks are not. Some are sedans, some are hatchbacks, some are small utility vehicles, but they’re all affordable. Every single vehicle on the list starts at under $23,000, 16 start at under $20,000, and three start at under $15,000.