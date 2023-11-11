7 Most Reliable Japanese Cars on the Market

Japanese cars earned a reputation decades ago of being more reliable and fuel efficient than their American or European counterparts. Things have changed today, in that many Japanese cars are now produced in the U.S.

Roughly 2.82 million vehicles from Japanese manufacturers came from U.S.-based factories in 2022, according to Statista. But that doesn’t make them any less reliable, research shows.

On Consumer Reports’ list of most reliable cars for 2023, Japanese models dominated the list in seven out of 10 spots.

Japanese cars also earned high marks for reliability from U.S. News & World Report, earning overall scores of 8 and above in all assessment categories. “Japanese cars still carry many of the characteristics that made them a hit in the U.S. decades ago,” the report said.

Based on research across the web — including lists of top-rated Japanese cars at sites like Consumer Reports, MotorBiscuit.com, carVertical and HotCars — GOBankingRates identified seven of the most reliable Japanese cars on the road today.