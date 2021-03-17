New HBO Doc Claims to Reveal QAnon – How Many Millions Have Q’s Supporters Donated to Politicians?

The HBO six-part documentary “Q: Into the Storm,” is premiering March 21st, “charting a labyrinthine journey to uncover the forces behind QAnon,” and already the chatter abounds.

HBO says that the documentary spans three years in the making across the globe, and investigates the movement fueled by conspiracy theories that has grown in scope and political significance, chronicling its evolution in real time, and revealing how “Q” uses information warfare to game the internet, hijack politics, and manipulate people’s thinking, according to HBO.

In a statement to the press, series director Cullen Hoback describes “Q: Into the Storm” as offering “an unfiltered look at what transpired behind the scenes and uncover the forces that drove Q’s most ardent believers to storm the Capitol.” But in addition to QAnon’s unhinged and bizarre conspiracy theories that led to the January 6 insurrection, there are also financial forces that have helped the “movement” to grow.

Pew Research Center says in an analysis that conspiracy theories were an especially salient form of misinformation during Trump’s tenure, in many cases amplified by the president himself.

“For example, nearly half of Americans (47%) said in September 2020 that they had heard or read a lot or a little about the collection of conspiracy theories known as QAnon, up from 23% earlier in the year. Most of those aware of QAnon said Trump seemed to support the theory’s promoters,” Pew Research notes.

Many of QAnon’s supporters seem to have deep pockets, as well – something anticipated by Trump’s Washington, D.C. hotel, which raised its rates for a king deluxe by 180% to $1,331 in anticipation of a second QAnon-fueled insurrection that was supposed to take place March 4, according to Forbes. (The details have to do with the fact that the inauguration date used to be March 4; fortunately, the presence of the lingering National Guard appeared to have prevented another riot.)

And the Associated Press reported last October – days from the elections – that Trump had recently accepted $1 million in campaign contributions from a couple “whose vocal support for the QAnon conspiracy theory led to the cancellation of a fundraiser they were supposed to host for Vice President Mike Pence last month,” according to the AP.

"Group of rogue Trump loyalists has expanded their fundraising ambitions with a new dark-money group that can accept unlimited cash from secret donors.

The founding members of the group, a 501(c)(4) NONPROFIT called Defending the Republic Inc, include Mike Flynn's QAnon brother." https://t.co/tCs0R1OITB — ImplausibleEndeavors (@MindOfMo) March 16, 2021

The AP reported at the time that campaign finance disclosures showed Trump’s joint fundraising effort with the Republican National Committee accepted $1.03 million from the couple, which they donated in late August before the fundraiser was canceled.

While Trump is not in office anymore, some of his acolytes and QAnon extreme supporters are, such as Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene was stripped from her committee assignments last month, following promoting conspiracy theories, anti-Semitic remarks and violence against Democrats.

According to OpenSecrets.org, following the removal of her Committee duties by the House, Greene said “she’d raised $1.6 million amid the media’s coverage of her controversial comments.”

