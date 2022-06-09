Advertiser Disclosure
Does BJ’s Wholesale Club Accept SNAP Payments for Groceries Using EBT Food Stamps?

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

SNAP, the largest federal nutrition assistance program, provides benefits to low-income households to help supplement monthly food budgets. Benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts, which are linked to EBT cards. BJ’s Wholesale Club, a membership-only warehouse club chain, accepts EBT card payments for in-store and online purchases.

Your SNAP benefits can be used to purchase most food items except food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store.

The following items are eligible for purchase using your SNAP benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants that produce food for the household to eat

When paying for groceries at any BJ’s location, swipe your EBT card in the same card reader as you would for a debit or credit card and then enter your PIN. If you don’t have enough funds in your SNAP account, or if you’re purchasing non-eligible items, a separate form of payment is needed.

You can also use your SNAP EBT card on BJs.com and the mobile app for free pickup, shipping and same-day delivery orders. Online orders at BJ’s are available in the following states:

  • Florida
  • North Carolina
  • Rhode Island
  • New Hampshire
  • Ohio
  • Maine
  • Pennsylvania
  • Connecticut
  • New York
  • New Jersey
  • Massachusetts
  • Georgia
  • Michigan

To make an online purchase using your SNAP EBT card at BJ’s Wholesale Club, add eligible items to your cart and enter your EBT card information at checkout. You’ll see your EBT account balance and the eligible items in your cart. 

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

