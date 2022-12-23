Florida Food Stamps Schedule for January — When You’ll Receive SNAP EBT Payments

SDI Productions / iStock.com

SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) is responsible for determining SNAP eligibility and distributing benefits to Florida SNAP accounts on a fixed monthly schedule. Your January 2023 benefits can be accessed using your Florida EBT card.

SNAP eligibility is based on the financial situation of all members of the household. The Florida ESS determines eligibility based on federal guidelines. In Florida, most households must pass a gross income limit less than or equal to 200% of the federal poverty level.

Florida residents can apply for SNAP through Access Florida, the ESS self-service portal found here. You can also fill out a paper application that can be mailed, faxed or returned to your local SNAP service center. There’s also the SUNCAP Program, which is a food assistance program for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. If you already receive SNAP benefits, you may be automatically enrolled in the SUNCAP Program when you become eligible for SSI.

There are additional ways to save money using your Florida EBT card. For example, Florida SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discounted subscription which is $6.99 per month. Your EBT card can also be used for free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums, aquariums and zoos nationwide.

Florida’s SNAP benefits are sent out between the 1st and the 28th of every month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of your Florida case number (read backward) after dropping the 10th digit.

Here are Florida’s food assistance payment dates for January 2023:

Case number’s 9th and 8th digits are: Benefits available: 00-03 Jan. 1st 04-06 Jan. 2nd 07-10 Jan. 3rd 11-13 Jan. 4th 14-17 Jan. 5th 18-20 Jan. 6th 21-24 Jan. 7th 25-27 Jan. 8th 28-31 Jan. 9th 32-34 Jan. 10th 35-38 Jan. 11th 39-41 Jan. 12th 42-45 Jan. 13th 46-48 Jan. 14th 49-53 Jan. 15th 54-57 Jan. 16th 58-60 Jan. 17th 61-64 Jan. 18th 65-67 Jan. 19th 68-71 Jan. 20th 72-74 Jan. 21st 75-78 Jan. 22nd 79-81 Jan. 23rd 82-85 Jan. 24th 86-88 Jan. 25th 89-92 Jan. 26th 93-95 Jan. 27th 96-99 Jan. 28th

Your Florida EBT card can be used anywhere displaying the Quest logo, which includes most major grocery store chains and certain retailers. Depending on your location, groceries may even be purchased using your EBT card and delivered to your home.

Your benefits can be used to purchase most food items, including:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, non-food items and hot, ready-to-eat foods.

Florida SNAP recipients can also use their EBT card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers’ markets, produce stands, CSAs, mobile markets and community grocery outlets. If you buy $1 worth of fresh food using your EBT card, you’ll receive $1 in Fresh Access Bucks. Here’s a map with the locations of outlets that are accepting and doubling SNAP and P-EBT benefits.

