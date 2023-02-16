Categories

Banking

Investing

Credit Cards

Loans

Retirement

Saving & Spending

Trending

Hubs

Financially Savvy Female

GEN Z:
The Future of Finance

Economy Explained

Retirement at Any Age
Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Food Stamps: Thousands of Alaska Residents Are Without SNAP Benefits After State’s Application Process Fails

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Woman feels stressed having access problem to e-banking stock photo
fizkes / iStock.com

Thousands of Alaskans are still waiting for their food stamps, leaving many residents in debt for the months they went without them.

Food Stamps: What is the Highest Income Level for SNAP Payments?
Find: If Your Credit Score Is Under 600, Make These 3 Moves ASAP

The wait for food stamps, now called SNAP, follows an influx of 8,000 renewal applications in August after the state’s pandemic health emergency lapsed. State officials say the Division of Public Assistance is working through the backlog faster, but KTOO reported that eligibility workers were told to cut corners.

More From Your Money: Choose a high-interest saving, checking, CD, or investing account from our list of top banks to start saving today.

In January legislative briefings, Department of Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg blamed the backlog on legacy technology and the effects of a cyberattack in May 2021. However, officials noted new progress, reported KTOO. Deputy Commissioner Emily Ricci said, “the number of recertifications being processed daily increased substantially last week, which is positive.”

Some Alaskan residents have been relying on credit cards while waiting for SNAP benefits just to make ends meet. Others have explored legal options.

Make Your Money Work for You

Under federal law, the Department of Health (DOH) must provide SNAP benefits to eligible applicants no later than 30 days after the date on the application. Alaska Legal Service filed a case against the state last month, reported KTOO, and this month they’re working on 200 cases related to SNAP.

Two SNAP eligibility workers told KTOO that understaffing is behind the slowdown. They’ve also been working faster because leadership directed them to skip mandatory federal processing requirements. Staff is now approving or denying applications without verifying income or employment. This typically involves contacting a landlord or employer to verify the information.

The DOH recently hired 53 new workers and signed a contract with a group to find contract workers to answer phones so that highly trained staff can focus on recertifications. The department is also looking to update technology to speed up processing.

See: The Cost To Retire in These 8 Alaskan Cities
Medicaid for Food Purchases: Biden Administration Approves State Requests

The team focused on the oldest SNAP applications first, according to January briefings, and all September recertifications were issued for SNAP. October applications are now under review.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

facebook sharing button
twitter sharing button
linkedin sharing button
email sharing button
Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

1pximage